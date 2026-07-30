Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League impact revealed: The numbers behind Al-Nassr’s global rise

Cristiano Ronaldo has changed far more than results on the pitch since arriving in Saudi Arabia, with his move to Al-Nassr becoming one of the defining moments in the modern history of soccer. While his performances have attracted global attention, the full extent of his influence on the Saudi Pro League has only become clearer over time, revealing how one player helped reshape an entire competition.

The Portuguese superstar joined Al-Nassr in late 2022 after leaving Manchester United, a transfer that initially raised questions across the soccer world. Instead of marking the closing chapter of his career, the move became the spark for unprecedented commercial growth, worldwide exposure and a wave of elite talent heading to Saudi Arabia.

When Ronaldo signed for the Knight of Najd, the Saudi Pro League was largely followed within the Middle East and had only a limited international presence. His arrival immediately increased global interest and gave the league a platform it had never enjoyed before.

According to widely reported figures, league broadcasts expanded from just three territories to more than 140 countries, dramatically increasing worldwide visibility. Saudi Pro League chief executive Carlo Nohra also confirmed that league revenue experienced an extraordinary 650% increase, driven largely by new broadcasting agreements and commercial partnerships.

Fans of Al Nassr show their support

The financial growth was accompanied by a significant rise in sponsorship opportunities and international recognition. Reports also indicate that league revenue climbed by approximately $105 million, reflecting the commercial momentum generated after Ronaldo’s transfer.

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The remarkable numbers behind Ronaldo’s influence

The statistics surrounding Ronaldo’s impact paint an impressive picture of how quickly the landscape changed after his arrival. Al-Nassr’s social media following exploded from fewer than one million Instagram followers to around 30 million, transforming the club into one of the most-followed teams outside Europe. Across multiple platforms, the club’s overall digital audience has continued to grow, further strengthening its global profile.

His move also inspired several of soccer’s biggest names to follow a similar path. Players including Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane and N’Golo Kante all joined the Saudi Pro League after Ronaldo’s arrival, helping raise the league’s competitive level and international appeal.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Karim Benzema (right)

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Success on pitch matches commercial growth

Ronaldo’s influence has extended well beyond marketing, with his performances helping Al-Nassr achieve several important milestones. The Portuguese captain guided the club to its first Arab Club Champions Cup title, scoring twice in the final to secure the historic trophy. He also played a leading role as Al-Nassr captured its first league title since 2019, and reached its first AFC competition final since 1998.

Individually, the Portuguese superstar continued breaking records despite entering his forties. He scored 35 league goals during the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season, setting a new single-season scoring record while helping the club embark on a 20-match unbeaten run across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

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League transformed by global attention

Ronaldo’s presence helped the Saudi Pro League gain credibility among fans and players worldwide. One memorable moment came shortly after his arrival, when a Riyadh Season All-Star team faced Paris Saint-Germain in a high-profile exhibition match featuring Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Although PSG won 5-4, Ronaldo scored twice and was named Man of the Match, further reinforcing his ability to perform on soccer’s biggest stages.

His arrival also increased exposure for Saudi players, who suddenly found themselves competing alongside some of the biggest names in world soccer. Young domestic talents benefited from greater international scouting, while the league itself became part of soccer conversations far beyond the region.

Al-Nassr FC Players group photo during the Saudi Pro League

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Saudi Arabia’s sporting ambitions receive major boost

Ronaldo’s influence has extended into Saudi Arabia’s wider sporting strategy. The country has hosted several globally recognized events, including WWE, UFC and major boxing cards, with Ronaldo frequently appearing as one of the event’s most recognizable faces. His popularity has helped promote Saudi Arabia as an emerging destination for international sport and entertainment.

A dedicated CR7 Museum was also opened in Riyadh, celebrating the Portuguese star’s career and highlighting his connection with the country. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr’s visit to Iran during the AFC Champions League created extraordinary scenes, with thousands of supporters gathering simply to catch a glimpse of Ronaldo.