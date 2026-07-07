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Who, when and where will Argentina play in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Argentina are in the quarterfinals
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesArgentina are in the quarterfinals

With the quarterfinals almost set at the 2026 World Cup, another team secured its place today as Argentina beat Egypt 3-2 in a thrilling match many expected, earning the right to play against the winner of the match between Colombia and Switzerland.

This quarterfinal is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, with kickoff set for 9 p.m. ET. The winner will move one step closer to the World Cup final, with only the semifinals standing in the way.

The match will be played at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. With a capacity of 69,045 spectators, the venue is expected to provide another memorable atmosphere for the fans.

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Argentina’s campaign

Argentina have enjoyed a perfect campaign so far, winning Group J with nine points after beating Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0 to secure first place, and Jordan 3-1.

Their Round of 32 match against Cape Verde became one of the most thrilling games of the tournament despite the gap in talent. After a 1-1 draw forced extra time, Argentina advanced with a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The next rival

While the celebrations may continue, Argentina already know who could await them if they get past Colombia/Switzerland in the quarterfinals, as the semifinal opponent will be the winner of the match between England and Norway.

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