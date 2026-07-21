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Lionel Scaloni could remain as Argentina coach as Argentine FA reportedly confident over contract renewal

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni‘s future as Argentina’s head coach was cast into serious doubt following his emotional postgame remarks at the 2026 World Cup final. However, promising news has emerged for Albiceleste supporters, as the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is reportedly confident that Scaloni will ultimately sign a contract extension to stay at the helm.

According to ESPN Argentina reporter and national team insider Esteban Edul, top executives within the AFA believe Scaloni will ultimately remain in his position. While his current deal runs through December 2026, the governing body is eager to lock in the manager long-term as they lay the foundation for the 2030 World Cup cycle.

AFA President Claudio Tapia plans to grant Scaloni time to process the loss before reopening formal negotiations, which were already near completion before and during the tournament. Crucially for Argentina, key details regarding compensation, the sporting framework, and the post-World Cup competitive calendar were already agreed upon prior to the final.

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The primary remaining question mark centers on Scaloni’s coaching staff. While trusted assistants Pablo Aimar and Roberto Ayala are expected to remain on board, former Inter Milan defender Walter Samuel, who oversees defensive set-piece design, is reportedly the lone staff member whose future remains uncertain in the event of an extension.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni, players and staff of Argentina greet fans as they arrive at Predio Lionel Messi.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni, players and staff of Argentina greet fans as they arrive at Predio Lionel Messi.

Scaloni addresses his future

First taking over on an interim basis following the 2018 World Cup before earning the permanent job, Scaloni has anchored an exceptional eight-year run that stands among the most decorated eras in Argentine soccer history. Yet, following Sunday’s 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain, the manager openly contemplated stepping away.

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Seated inside the media room at MetLife Stadium, Scaloni adopted a cautious, reflective tone when pressed about his coaching future: “Regarding myself, I am going to speak with the president. I will fulfill my contract and then see. I feel the need to think things over because I don’t know if it’s possible to achieve something this great ever again.

Visibly emotional, Scaloni emphasized that continuing would require “resetting yourself completely, building a group like this all over again… which will be hard to ever replicate.” Rather than relying strictly on individual stardom, Scaloni forged a fiercely united squad designed to maximize Messi’s talents, a formula that yielded historic silverware across his tenure.

Upon returning home to Pujato, Argentina, Scaloni was met by reporters on Tuesday, July 21, where he sought to lower the temperature around his immediate future. “I’m here until December, guys. Let’s not make a scene… Yesterday and today are painful days,” Scaloni remarked, deferring a firm decision for a later date while offering fans a glimmer of hope that his story on the Argentine bench isn’t over yet.

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