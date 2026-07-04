Is Alphonso Davies playing? Canada vs Morocco projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Canada stands just one victory away from reaching the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, but a formidable Morocco side now stands in its path. With Alphonso Davies returning to fitness at a crucial stage of the tournament, attention has shifted toward whether the captain will play a decisive role as the co-host looks to extend its unforgettable run.

The Round of 16 clash in Houston promises to be one of the most intriguing matchups of the knockout stage. Canada arrives full of confidence after breaking new ground, while Morocco continues to prove that its remarkable performances on the global stage are far from a one-time achievement.

The Reds have already rewritten their soccer history during the 2026 World Cup. After reaching the knockout rounds for the first time, Jesse Marsch’s side secured its first-ever World Cup knockout victory by defeating South Africa 1-0 thanks to Stephen Eustáquio’s dramatic stoppage-time winner.

That victory extended Canada’s impressive attacking form, with the team scoring nine goals while conceding only three throughout the tournament. The squad has also found the net in six consecutive matches, giving supporters genuine belief that another upset may be possible.

Stephen Eustaquio #7 of Canada celebrates scoring a goal.

The challenge, however, becomes significantly tougher against a Morocco team that has established itself among the world’s elite over the past four years.

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Morocco’s new identity could make another deep World Cup run possible

Morocco enters the Round of 16 carrying momentum of its own after eliminating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout following a tense draw. The Atlas Lions have now stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches, reinforcing their reputation as one of international soccer’s most difficult teams to overcome.

Since taking charge earlier this year, coach Mohamed Ouahbi has introduced a more possession-oriented style while maintaining the defensive discipline that made Morocco one of the biggest stories of the 2022 World Cup. Their remarkable passing display against the Netherlands showcased a side increasingly comfortable controlling matches rather than relying solely on counterattacks.

Issa Diop #14 of Morocco celebrates a goal.

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The North African nation is also hoping to build on its historic semifinal appearance in Qatar by making another deep run in North America.

Will Alphonso Davies play?

Much of the pre-match discussion has centered around Alphonso Davies, who recently returned from a lengthy hamstring injury. The Bayern Munich defender made his first international appearance since March 2025 by coming off the bench against South Africa, immediately providing greater attacking energy down Canada’s left flank.

Although his substitute appearance lasted only around 15 minutes, Davies created one of the team’s best opportunities and forced South Africa to adjust defensively whenever he received possession.

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Alphonso Davies of Canada.

Canada enters the match with few injury concerns apart from the long-term absence of Ismael Kone, giving Marsch several options as he considers whether to introduce Davies from kickoff or preserve him as a second-half weapon.

Canada vs Morocco: Projected lineups

Canada projected XI (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.

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Morocco projected XI (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.