What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Egypt?

Argentina have shown to be a top contender in the 2026 World Cup. Not only have they shone offensively, but they have also learned to adapt to their opponents, something that has been key to their comeback victories. Against Cape Verde, they struggled considerably, but managed to secure a victory that earned them a place in the Round of 16. Despite that victory, they have dropped positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of facing Egypt.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Argentina are ranked as 2nd position, with 1913.71 points. While they have kept a solid consistency, they lost one position compared to their start of the tournament. However, they have managed to remain in the first sports for a long time, having the chance to repeat it, but needing to reach the final and win the tournament again.

Despite having lost one spot, Lionel Scaloni’s team remains ahead of Egypt in the rankings. Hossam Hassan’s team are ranked 25th with 1,597.04 points. However, they have gained five places, demonstrating their excellent form during the tournament. While they may not look to dominate possession, they could be dangerous on the counterattack, looking to exploit Argentina’s defensive vulnerabilities when pressing high.

After struggling in the previous match, Lionel Scaloni could make changes to the defensive structure, looking to deal with Egypt’s counterattacks. Nevertheless, Argentina’s challenge will be to break down Egypt’s strong defense by applying a high press led by Nicolás Tagliafico and Nahuel Molina. Although Lionel Messi has been shining in recent matches, Julián Álvarez also needs to produce his best version and become a goalscorer once again.

Players of Argentina take drinks at the hydration break

Argentina’s defense faces major test against Egypt in Round of 16

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Argentina have been one of the most impressive attacking teams. Led by Lionel Messi, they consistently find spaces to attack despite the goalscoring drought of Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez. Nevertheless, they struggled considerably in defense against Cape Verde, something they could suffer from again against Egypt, making it one of their biggest challenges.

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After their poor man-marking, Argentina conceded two goals against Cape Verde. Facing Egypt and their dangerous counterattack, they need to improve their zonal marking. In addition, Lionel Scaloni is reportedly set to include Leandro Paredes in place of Thiago Almada to strengthen the team’s defensive structure and prevent quick counterattacks. Without defensive solidity, Messi’s goals and those of the rest of the team may not be enough.