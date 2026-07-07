Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Egypt?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Emiliano Martinez #23, Rodrigo De Paul #7, Lionel Messi #10 and Exequiel Palacios #14 of Argentina applaud fans.
© Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesEmiliano Martinez #23, Rodrigo De Paul #7, Lionel Messi #10 and Exequiel Palacios #14 of Argentina applaud fans.

Argentina have shown to be a top contender in the 2026 World Cup. Not only have they shone offensively, but they have also learned to adapt to their opponents, something that has been key to their comeback victories. Against Cape Verde, they struggled considerably, but managed to secure a victory that earned them a place in the Round of 16. Despite that victory, they have dropped positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of facing Egypt.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Argentina are ranked as 2nd position, with 1913.71 points. While they have kept a solid consistency, they lost one position compared to their start of the tournament. However, they have managed to remain in the first sports for a long time, having the chance to repeat it, but needing to reach the final and win the tournament again.

Despite having lost one spot, Lionel Scaloni’s team remains ahead of Egypt in the rankings. Hossam Hassan’s team are ranked 25th with 1,597.04 points. However, they have gained five places, demonstrating their excellent form during the tournament. While they may not look to dominate possession, they could be dangerous on the counterattack, looking to exploit Argentina’s defensive vulnerabilities when pressing high.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

After struggling in the previous match, Lionel Scaloni could make changes to the defensive structure, looking to deal with Egypt’s counterattacks. Nevertheless, Argentina’s challenge will be to break down Egypt’s strong defense by applying a high press led by Nicolás Tagliafico and Nahuel Molina. Although Lionel Messi has been shining in recent matches, Julián Álvarez also needs to produce his best version and become a goalscorer once again.

hydration break world cup

Players of Argentina take drinks at the hydration break

Argentina’s defense faces major test against Egypt in Round of 16

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Argentina have been one of the most impressive attacking teams. Led by Lionel Messi, they consistently find spaces to attack despite the goalscoring drought of Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez. Nevertheless, they struggled considerably in defense against Cape Verde, something they could suffer from again against Egypt, making it one of their biggest challenges.

Advertisement
How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Egypt could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

see also

How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Egypt could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

After their poor man-marking, Argentina conceded two goals against Cape Verde. Facing Egypt and their dangerous counterattack, they need to improve their zonal marking. In addition, Lionel Scaloni is reportedly set to include Leandro Paredes in place of Thiago Almada to strengthen the team’s defensive structure and prevent quick counterattacks. Without defensive solidity, Messi’s goals and those of the rest of the team may not be enough.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Messi misses a penalty against Egypt, his second failed spot kick of the 2026 World Cup

Video: Messi misses a penalty against Egypt, his second failed spot kick of the 2026 World Cup

Although Argentina entered the match as the clear favorite, they conceded a surprise goal to Egypt in the opening minutes. With a great chance to score from the penalty spot, Lionel Messi missed his shot, squandering the opportunity to tie the game.

What is Colombia’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Switzerland?

What is Colombia’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Switzerland?

Despite arriving at the 2026 World Cup with major doubts, Colombia have managed to surprise everyone with their performances, putting together a winning streak. As a result, they have improved their position in the FIFA Men's World Ranking ahead of facing Switzerland.

How to watch Switzerland vs Colombia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Switzerland vs Colombia in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Switzerland and Colombia will face against each other in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the clash live in the United States.

Why isn’t Lautaro Martinez starting for Argentina against Egypt at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Lautaro Martinez starting for Argentina against Egypt at the 2026 World Cup?

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Argentina have shown to be one of the best attacking teams. For this, Lionel Messi's impact has been key alongside Lautaro Martínez. Nevertheless, head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to leave the 28-year-old striker on the bench.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo