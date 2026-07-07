How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Egypt could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

The 2026 World Cup Round of 16 continues with a blockbuster showdown between Argentina and Egypt. With Lionel Messi leading the defending champion and Mohamed Salah inspiring a historic Egyptian campaign, the outcome promises to have major implications. What happens next carries consequences that stretch far beyond 90 minutes, especially for the 2026 World Cup bracket itself.

The meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta brings together two sides that survived dramatic Round of 32 encounters. Argentina needed extra time to edge Cape Verde 3-2, while Egypt prevailed over Australia after a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated knockout fixtures of the tournament.

Argentina arrives in Atlanta having won all four of its matches in the tournament, although the reigning world champion was pushed to the limit by Cape Verde. Lionel Messi scored in that thrilling 3-2 extra-time victory, helping La Albiceleste maintain its title defense despite an uncharacteristically vulnerable defensive display. Lionel Scaloni’s side has already scored 11 goals in four World Cup matches, with Messi accounting for seven of them.

Egypt, meanwhile, has written history simply by reaching this stage. The African nation advanced to its first-ever World Cup knockout victory after defeating Australia in a penalty shootout, continuing an unbeaten run that has been built on defensive organization and resilience.

Date Argentina’s Opponent Stage Result June 16, 2026 Algeria Group Stage Win (3-0) June 22, 2026 Austria Group Stage Win (2-0) June 27, 2026 Jordan Group Stage Win (3-1) July 3, 2026 Cabo Verde Round of 32 Win (3-2, AET)

Mohamed Salah has remained the Pharaohs’ biggest inspiration despite dealing with a hamstring issue earlier in the tournament. After helping eliminate Australia, he praised both his teammates and the opportunity to represent his country.

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Date Egypt’s Opponent Stage Result June 15, 2026 Belgium Group Stage Draw (1–1) June 21, 2026 New Zealand Group Stage Win (3–1) June 26, 2026 Iran Group Stage Draw (1–1) July 3, 2026 Australia Round of 32 Win (1–1, 4–2 on penalties)

What happens if Argentina wins and Egypt loses?

Should Argentina win in regulation, extra time, or on penalties, the defending champion would advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, where it would face the winner of Switzerland vs. Colombia.

Such a result would keep Lionel Scaloni’s side on course to defend its World Cup crown while extending its impressive knockout run. It would also move Argentina one step closer to another deep tournament run, with a potential semifinal awaiting beyond the quarterfinal stage.

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Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina celebrates with teammates

For Egypt, an Argentine victory would end what has already been a historic World Cup campaign. Even with elimination, the Pharaoh would leave North America having achieved the nation’s first-ever knockout-stage victory at the tournament.

What happens if the match is tied after 90 minutes?

Although many supporters refer to a “draw,” a knockout-stage World Cup match cannot end level. If Argentina and Egypt are tied after regulation, the contest automatically proceeds to 30 minutes of extra time.

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina takes a penalty kick

Should neither side find a winner during extra time, the quarterfinal place would then be decided by a penalty shootout. Only after penalties would one nation advance, while the other would be eliminated from the competition.

This scenario would also mean another physically demanding match for two teams that already endured extended knockout contests in the previous round, potentially leaving the winner facing additional fatigue before the quarterfinal.

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Round Matchup Pipeline Quarterfinals Winner of Argentina/Egypt vs. Winner of Switzerland/Colombia Semifinals Winner of the above vs. Winner of England vs. Norway Final The surviving team moves to MetLife Stadium for the World Cup Final

What happens if Egypt wins and Argentina loses?

An Egypt victory, whether in normal time, extra time or on penalties, would produce one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 World Cup.

Instead of Argentina, Egypt would move into the quarterfinals to face either Switzerland or Colombia. The result would also eliminate one of the tournament favorites, dramatically opening that section of the bracket and creating a new opportunity for several remaining contenders.

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Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt celebrates with Mostafa Zico.

For Hossam Hassan’s squad, advancing would represent another historic achievement after already securing the country’s first knockout-stage triumph. Salah and his teammates would suddenly find themselves within touching distance of an unprecedented semifinal appearance.