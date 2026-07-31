Gianni Infantino’s key FIFA advisor Carlos Cordeiro resigns amid UEFA conflict with bold farewell letter

FIFA is facing an unexpected internal crisis after Carlos Cordeiro, one of Gianni Infantino‘s most senior advisors, resigned from his post and published a scathing letter laying out his objections.

In his resignation letter, posted to LinkedIn, Cordeiro didn’t hold back. “I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup. I want to be clear: I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally. It’s a bad deal for FIFA’s member federations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of this sport,” he wrote.

“…After careful consideration, I can no longer continue in my role as Senior Advisor to the FIFA President. I have therefore resigned with immediate effect,” Cordeiro added, making clear he is stepping down from his post effective immediately.

Cordeiro’s objections carry particular weight given his background. He served as U.S. Soccer Federation president from 2018 to 2020 before Infantino named him Senior Advisor for Global Strategy and Governance in 2021.

Carlos Cordeiro’s full letter. (LinkedIn)

In his letter, Cordeiro pressed FIFA for answers on basic accountability questions, asking who stands to benefit from the deal, whether there was a competitive process, and why member federations are being asked to decide on something this consequential in just 50 days.

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see also FIFPRO proposes meeting with FIFA, UEFA and CONMEBOL to debate Gianni Infantino’s proposal

FIFA’s response to the backlash

The FIFA Forward Enterprise plan hasn’t gone over well with the different confederations. UEFA has already announced its national federations won’t take part in FIFA-run competitions if the plan goes through, while CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation have voiced similar opposition.

FIFA pushed back on the criticism Friday, insisting the plan doesn’t amount to selling off the sport. “Nobody is selling football. This is something FIFA would never contemplate,” the governing body said in a statement, denying that private investors would gain control over the game.

FIFA framed the proposal as merely consultative, arguing no single confederation can decide on behalf of its 211 member associations and that any changes would require majority backing from that full membership.

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The organization also brushed off some of the reporting around the plan as “erroneous information” that it said distorted the nature of the consultation. Still, FIFA acknowledged the concerns raised in recent days and said the discussion process remains open, even as UEFA’s boycott threat and Concacaf’s rejection continue to pile pressure on Infantino’s proposal.