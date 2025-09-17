Why is Jamal Musiala not playing for Bayern Munich against Chelsea in UEFA Champions League opener?

Bayern Munich’s Champions League opener against Chelsea is set to be one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage — but the Bavarians will be without one of their brightest stars. Jamal Musiala has been ruled out, and while his name remains on the squad list for the competition, the reason for his absence has only added to the intrigue.

Bayern have entered the 2025-26 season in frightening form. Five wins in five competitive matches underline their dominance, with Vincent Kompany’s men scoring 14 goals in just three league games. Fresh off a commanding 5-0 rout of Hamburg, the Reds look primed to mount another assault on European glory — something they haven’t achieved since their 2019–20 Champions League triumph.

The Allianz Arena will host a Chelsea side riding a wave of confidence. The Blues are fresh from winning the FIFA Club World Cup, where they defeated reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final. Manager Enzo Maresca has turned the West London club into a dangerous contender again, blending experienced internationals with a fresh generation of talent.

Chelsea’s return to Europe’s elite competition is particularly symbolic — this is their first Champions League campaign since 2022-23. With the memories of Munich 2012 still vivid in fans’ minds, this fixture carries emotional weight and high expectations.

The reason for Musiala’s absence

Jamal Musiala is still recovering from a fractured fibula and ankle dislocation sustained during the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain on July 5.

It was a harrowing moment at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Then-PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma collided with the German international near the edge of the box, leaving the youngster writhing in pain. Referee Anthony Taylor chose not to review the incident, a decision that drew fury from Bayern officials.

Jamal Musiala injury

“When I jump onto Musiala’s lower leg while sprinting, weighing 100 kg, there’s a high risk of something happening,” sporting director Max Eberl told reporters. “I don’t think he did it intentionally, but he also wasn’t being considerate.” Head coach Vincent Kompany’s reaction was even more emotional: “My blood is still boiling right now, not because of the result — that’s football — but because it happened to someone who enjoys the game so much.”

Following surgery, the 22-year-old playmaker shared an update that showcased both maturity and resilience: “No one is to blame. These things happen. I’m going to focus on the positives… I can’t wait to come back.”

Bayern confirmed that the player is included in their Champions League squad list, with a view to returning later in the group stage. “The healing process is going according to plan. I no longer need crutches… I want to be playing competitive matches with Bayern in 2025,” Musiala recently told Sport Bild.