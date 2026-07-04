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How far have Morocco advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Brahim Diaz of Morocco.
© Getty ImagesBrahim Diaz of Morocco.

Morocco have already punched their ticket to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, edging past the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32. The Atlas Lions will now try to build on that momentum as they chase a return to the heights of the tournament they’re still best known for.

This year’s edition marks Morocco‘s seventh trip to the World Cup, following previous appearances in 1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, and 2022. This also marks the third straight World Cup for the North Africans, an unprecedented run of consecutive qualifications for the nation.

Morocco’s Group C campaign in 2026 saw them open with a 1-1 draw against Brazil, before following it up with back-to-back wins, a 1-0 victory over Scotland and a 4-2 thriller against Haiti, good enough for seven points and second place in the group behind Brazil.

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Having secured their spot in the knockout stage, Mohamed Ouahbi’s men faced a tough test against the Netherlands in the Round of 32. However, after a tight 1-1 draw, the Africans came away with the win through a penalty shootout, setting the stage for a Round of 16 clash against co-hosts Canada.

Players of Morocco celebrate after defeating the Netherlands through a penalty shootout. (Getty Images)

Players of Morocco celebrate after defeating the Netherlands through a penalty shootout. (Getty Images)

Morocco’s best World Cup campaign

Morocco’s finest hour on the World Cup stage came in 2022, when the Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab nation ever to reach a World Cup semifinal, finishing fourth overall in Qatar.

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How Canada’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How Canada’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Walid Regragui’s side topped Group F, opening with a scoreless draw against Croatia before beating Belgium 2-0 and Canada 2-1. The knockout run only grew more remarkable from there: a penalty-shootout win over former champions Spain in the Round of 16, followed by a 1-0 upset of Portugal in the quarterfinals that sent Morocco through to the semifinals for the first time in the nation’s history.

Their run finally ended with a 2-0 loss to eventual champions France, and a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in the third-place match sealed their historic fourth-place finish.

Morocco’s overall World Cup record

Morocco have appeared in seven World Cups including this year’s tournament, reaching the knockout stage on three occasions, though only once beyond the Round of 16.

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Including their ongoing 2026 campaign (before their Round of 16 clash vs Canada), Morocco have played 27 World Cup matches all-time, winning 8, drawing 8, and losing 11, scoring 28 goals while conceding 31.

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