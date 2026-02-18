Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

How to watch Wolverhampton vs Arsenal in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Christian Norgaard of Arsenal
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesChristian Norgaard of Arsenal
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wolverhampton vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Wolverhampton vs Arsenal
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, February 18, 2026
WHERE Peacock Premium
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Matchday 31 delivers high drama as Arsenal protect their four-point lead atop the table against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Gunners sit on 57 points, ahead of Manchester City, and could stretch that gap to seven with a win.

Facing one of the best European teams this season will be the Wolves, who stuck on nine points from 26 matches—are desperate for a lifeline. Title hopes and survival dreams collide in this must-see Premier League clash—don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With Peacock Premium, you can watch Wolverhampton vs Arsenal and tons more Premier League games. Now with Peacock Premium, you can stream 175 Premier League matches per season that are exclusive to Peacock. Plus, you get access to the Premier League TV channel, which features Premier League reviews, previews, interview shows, daily news programs and classic Premier League games.
Peacock Premium is only $7.99/month.
Advertisement
Replays of all 380 games for the season will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. Matches will be available on replay and then for 30 days after they air.
Peacock is widely available across different platforms and devices, including:
    • Computers: PC and Mac • Apple: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD • Google: Android, Android TV devices, Roku, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices • Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices: Xbox One S and Xbox One X • VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs • Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, Peacock Premium offers more than 20,000 hours of programming from NBC Universal including movies, TV shows, original programming and live TV channels.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Peacock soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
To learn more about Peacock, we’ve put together a how-to video.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Our free resources for you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Bukayo Saka signs nearly $20M per year contract with Arsenal, still far from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

Bukayo Saka signs nearly $20M per year contract with Arsenal, still far from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

Bukayo Saka secured his future with Arsenal after signing a new contract, which is still nearly half of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Jürgen Klopp rejected the USMNT, England and two Premier League giants, according to his agent

Jürgen Klopp rejected the USMNT, England and two Premier League giants, according to his agent

Jürgen Klopp rejected offers from two Premier League giants, the USMNT and more countries, according to his agent.

Christian Pulisic warned as USMNT great Landon Donovan sounds alarm on potential Premier League return with one key worry and lessons from Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne

Christian Pulisic warned as USMNT great Landon Donovan sounds alarm on potential Premier League return with one key worry and lessons from Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne

While excitement builds around Pulisic’s resurgence and the possibility of another chapter in England, former USMNT icon Landon Donovan has raised a subtle yet significant concern that could shape the next phase of his career.

Lionel Messi allays injury concerns ahead of Inter Miami’s 2026 MLS debut vs. LAFC

Lionel Messi allays injury concerns ahead of Inter Miami’s 2026 MLS debut vs. LAFC

Inter Miami received positive news regarding Lionel Messi just days before their matchup against Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo