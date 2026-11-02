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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reunited on FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 shortlist: Complete list of nominees

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (Inter Miami) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to command the respect of their peers, with the two legends earning nominations for the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 after being voted onto the final 26-man shortlist by professional soccer players worldwide.

There is no question that Messi and Ronaldo defined an entire era in modern soccer. Having headlined the FIFPRO World 11 for over a decade and a half, both icons now look to reclaim their places in the ultimate lineup, demonstrating their enduring influence even while competing outside Europe’s traditional top leagues.

Messi returns to the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 shortlist for the first time since 2023, while Ronaldo stages an emphatic comeback to the nominees after last featuring in 2021. Their simultaneous inclusion reaffirms that within the international dressing room, the sport’s greatest rivalry remains as respected as ever.

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Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead all-time FIFPRO honors

Messi stands as the undisputed all-time benchmark in FIFPRO history with 17 selections, holding the record after making the final World 11 every single year from 2007 through 2023 without interruption.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Ronaldo follows closely behind in second place with 15 career selections. Like Messi, the Portuguese forward began his unbroken run in 2007, maintaining his spot through 2021 before a brief hiatus following his transition to Saudi Arabia.

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Nashville SC stun Lionel Messi and Inter Miami by snatching historic MLS milestone

Unlike media-driven accolades, the FIFPRO World 11 is determined exclusively by the players themselves. For the 2026 edition, 19,806 professional soccer players across 73 countries cast their ballots, placing Messi and Ronaldo at the forefront of the global shortlist alongside the next generation of superstars:

2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 – 26-Man Shortlist:

  • Lionel Messi – Argentina / Inter Miami
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal / Al Nassr
  • Thibaut Courtois – Belgium / Real Madrid
  • Emiliano Martinez – Argentina / Aston Villa
  • David Raya – Spain / Arsenal
  • Pau Cubarsi – Spain / Barcelona
  • Marc Cucurella – Spain / Chelsea
  • Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands / Liverpool
  • Gabriel – Brazil / Arsenal
  • Achraf Hakimi – Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain
  • Nuno Mendes – Portugal / Paris Saint-Germain
  • William Saliba – France / Arsenal
  • Dayot Upamecano – France / Bayern Munich
  • Jude Bellingham – England / Real Madrid
  • Bruno Fernandes – Portugal / Manchester United
  • Enzo Fernandez – Argentina / Chelsea
  • Pedri – Spain / Barcelona
  • Declan Rice – England / Arsenal
  • Rodri – Spain / Manchester City
  • Vitinha – Portugal / Paris Saint-Germain
  • Erling Haaland – Norway / Manchester City
  • Harry Kane – England / Bayern Munich
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Georgia / Napoli
  • Kylian Mbappe – France / Real Madrid
  • Michael Olise – France / Bayern Munich
  • Lamine Yamal – Spain / Barcelona
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