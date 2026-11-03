Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe unite in heartbreaking tribute following Jesus de Miguel’s fatal on-field collision

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe have joined the soccer world in mourning following a tragedy that has deeply affected Spanish soccer. The three global superstars were among the prominent figures who reacted to the heartbreaking news, as tributes poured in from clubs, players, and sports authorities across Europe. The death of a 30-year-old Tenerife forward following an on-field collision has left the sport in shock.

Jesus de Miguel Alameda died on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after suffering a serious medical emergency during Tenerife’s Segunda Division match against Andorra the previous evening. The incident happened in stoppage time, with the score level at 2-2, when the forward attempted to reach a long ball near the halfway line.

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono rushed out of his penalty area to challenge for the ball, but collided heavily with De Miguel, striking him in the chest with his knee. The forward initially remained on his knees before collapsing, prompting medical personnel to rush onto the pitch and provide emergency treatment.

De Miguel was taken to hospital in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest. Although medical staff initially managed to resuscitate him, his condition deteriorated overnight, and Tenerife confirmed that he had passed away on Tuesday morning.

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The match was abandoned during stoppage time, while Owono received a straight red card following the collision. Spanish police have since opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including possible involuntary manslaughter, although this does not establish criminal responsibility.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share emotional messages

The tragedy prompted an immediate reaction from some of soccer’s biggest names, with Ronaldo and Messi among those expressing their condolences to De Miguel’s family and friends. The Al-Nassr captain shared a photograph of the Tenerife striker on social media alongside a brief but emotional message. “Such a tragedy. Lost for words… Sending strength to the family. May he rest in peace,” Ronaldo wrote.

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Messi also paid tribute to the 30-year-old, sharing his condolences through Instagram. “There are no words… My deepest condolences and lots of strength to his entire family and friends. May he rest in peace,” the Inter Miami star posted.

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Kylian Mbappe, another prominent soccer figure, reacted to the news with a short message expressing his sadness. “So much sadness. There are no words,” the Real Madrid forward wrote. Former Barcelona defender and current FC Andorra owner, Gerard Pique, also joined the tributes, sharing his grief over the loss. “I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesus,” he posted.

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Soccer clubs unite to honour Tenerife forward

The reaction extended well beyond individual players, with clubs across Europe expressing their condolences. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool were among those who paid their respects, while Andorra also issued a statement acknowledging the devastating loss.

Pique’s club expressed its sympathy towards De Miguel’s family, teammates and everyone associated with Tenerife. “We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his colleagues and friends, and to CD Tenerife. May he rest in peace,” FC Andorra stated.

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Tenerife also released an emotional statement confirming the death of its player and describing the pain felt throughout the club. “There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can ease this profound sorrow. We stand beside his heartbroken family, his loved ones, and the entire tinerfenista community who mourn this cruel loss today,” the club said.

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The Spanish soccer community also responded with gestures of remembrance, including moments of silence and postponed events. The Spanish soccer federation postponed two Copa del Rey matches and one Copa de la Reina fixture scheduled for Tuesday, while other clubs cancelled planned activities as a mark of respect.

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