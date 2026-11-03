Cristiano Ronaldo’s mysterious ‘M’ hand gesture celebration sparks an intriguing theory among fans

Few players generate as much attention for their celebrations as Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Al Nassr forward has given fans something new to talk about. Over recent weeks, he has been seen repeating a particular gesture that has sparked curiosity on social media, where supporters are trying to work out whether it carries a hidden message.

Ronaldo has been spotted making an “M” with his fingers after scoring for Al Nassr lately, although nobody knows exactly what it means. The gesture has no official explanation, and the player has not publicly addressed it, so the interpretations so far come from fans.

According to the sports social media account 433, the most popular theory is that the “M” stands for 1,000, since it is the Roman numeral for that number. The idea makes sense given the context: Ronaldo is chasing a historic milestone of 1,000 career goals, a number he has described in the past as one of his biggest objectives.

For now, the meaning of the gesture remains an open question, and only Ronaldo can confirm whether the theory is correct, along with perhaps Al Nassr CEO Jose Semedo, who has also celebrated with the Portuguese star using the same gesture.

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What is certain is that each goal he scores brings him closer to a number no player in football history has reached, and fans will be watching closely to see if the “M” appears again when the milestone gets closer.

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Can Cristiano reach 1,000 career goals before 2026 ends?

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s classy gesture to Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou after first 2026 hat-trick heroics says everything about his leadership

Ronaldo currently has 985 career goals, which leaves him 15 away from the historic mark. Reaching it before the end of the year does not look like an easy task for the Portuguese striker, who has eight matches left in 2026 after the 6-2 win over Pakhtakor. That count does not include the match against Al Hazem, which was postponed and has no new date yet.

In the Saudi Pro League, he will play five matches against Al Qadsiah, Al Shabab, Al-Fayha, Al Hilal and Al-Fateh, while Al Nassr will also face Al Kholood in a King’s Cup tie on Dec. 1.

In international competition, Al Nassr have two AFC Champions League Elite matches, against Al Sadd and Al-Gharafa. If the team qualifies for the knockout round, those matches would be played from 2027.

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With eight matches left and 15 goals needed, scoring only one goal per game would not be enough for Ronaldo. However, if the Al Hazem match is rescheduled before the end of the year, he would have one more chance to add to his tally. And if he does not reach the legendary mark in 2026, he will likely finish close enough to get there in the first days of 2027.