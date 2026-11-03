How to watch Porto vs Napoli match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

|WHO
|Porto vs Napoli
|WHAT
|Champions League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Porto vs Napoli: last 4 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Porto vs. Napoli
|0-0
|August 8, 2015
|Club Friendlies
|Napoli vs. Porto
|2-2
|March 20, 2014
|UEFA Europa League
|Porto vs. Napoli
|1-0
|March 13, 2014
|UEFA Europa League
|Napoli vs. Porto
|1-3
|August 4, 2013
|Club Friendlies
2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|3
|+9
|9
|2
|Aston Villa
|3
|+9
|9
|3
|Liverpool
|3
|+5
|9
|4
|Real Madrid
|3
|+5
|9
|5
|Sporting
|4
|+4
|9
|6
|Real Betis
|3
|+3
|9
|7
|Arsenal
|3
|+4
|7
|8
|Stuttgart
|4
|+3
|7
|9
|Barcelona
|3
|+5
|6
|10
|Como 1907
|3
|+5
|6
|11
|Manchester City
|3
|+4
|6
|12
|Club Brugge
|3
|+3
|6
|13
|Dortmund
|3
|+1
|6
|14
|Galatasaray
|4
|-1
|6
|15
|Bayern Munich
|3
|+5
|5
|16
|Roma
|3
|+3
|4
|17
|Atletico Madrid
|3
|+1
|4
|18
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|4
|+0
|4
|19
|PSV
|3
|+0
|4
|20
|Villarreal
|3
|+0
|3
|21
|Inter Milan
|3
|-1
|3
|22
|Manchester United
|3
|-1
|3
|23
|Napoli
|3
|-2
|3
|24
|LASK
|3
|-3
|3
|25
|Sabah FK
|3
|-3
|3
|26
|Feyenoord
|3
|-4
|3
|27
|Lens
|3
|-4
|3
|28
|Bodo Glimt
|3
|-5
|3
|29
|RB Leipzig
|3
|-5
|3
|30
|AEK Athens
|3
|-5
|3
|31
|Fenerbahce
|3
|-6
|2
|32
|Slavia Praha
|3
|-3
|1
|33
|Viking
|3
|-4
|1
|34
|Porto
|3
|-4
|0
|35
|Lille
|3
|-6
|0
|36
|Slovan Bratislava
|3
|-12
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Barcelona vs. Aston Villa
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Manchester United vs. Roma
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Villarreal vs. PSG
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Bodo Glimt vs. Lille
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|12:45 PM
|AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Viking vs. Sabah FK
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Lens vs. Como 1907
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|PSV vs. Club Brugge
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Porto vs. Napoli
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Dortmund vs. Real Betis
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
Details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Porto vs Napoli and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Porto will face Napoli on Wednesday, November 4, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
- Fubo, CBS Sports Network will carry the Porto vs Napoli game in the United States.
- Porto lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in their last 4 meetings.