How to watch Porto vs Napoli match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs Napoli on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Porto vs Napoli WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 4, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Porto host Napoli on Wednesday, November 4 in the Champions League off the back of a strong run of form. They beat Estoril 4-0 last Friday, following wins of 1-0 over Académico and 1-0 over Gil Vicente in the two matches before that. Three straight victories, each one a clean sheet, give Porto plenty of momentum heading into this match. A win here would keep that run going and strengthen their position in the competition.

Napoli arrive in Porto after a mixed stretch of results. They lost 0-2 to Juventus on November 1, a result that came after a 4-1 win over Monza and a 3-3 draw with Roma. That sequence shows a team capable of scoring goals but also prone to conceding them, as the Roma draw and the Juventus loss both demonstrate. Napoli will need a more complete performance in Porto to get their Champions League campaign back on track.

Porto vs Napoli: last 4 meetings

In their last 4 meetings, Porto have won 2 and Napoli have not won any, with 2 draws.

Match Score Date Competition Porto vs. Napoli 0-0 August 8, 2015 Club Friendlies Napoli vs. Porto 2-2 March 20, 2014 UEFA Europa League Porto vs. Napoli 1-0 March 13, 2014 UEFA Europa League Napoli vs. Porto 1-3 August 4, 2013 Club Friendlies

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 3 +9 9 2 Aston Villa 3 +9 9 3 Liverpool 3 +5 9 4 Real Madrid 3 +5 9 5 Sporting 4 +4 9 6 Real Betis 3 +3 9 7 Arsenal 3 +4 7 8 Stuttgart 4 +3 7 9 Barcelona 3 +5 6 10 Como 1907 3 +5 6 11 Manchester City 3 +4 6 12 Club Brugge 3 +3 6 13 Dortmund 3 +1 6 14 Galatasaray 4 -1 6 15 Bayern Munich 3 +5 5 16 Roma 3 +3 4 17 Atletico Madrid 3 +1 4 18 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 +0 4 19 PSV 3 +0 4 20 Villarreal 3 +0 3 21 Inter Milan 3 -1 3 22 Manchester United 3 -1 3 23 Napoli 3 -2 3 24 LASK 3 -3 3 25 Sabah FK 3 -3 3 26 Feyenoord 3 -4 3 27 Lens 3 -4 3 28 Bodo Glimt 3 -5 3 29 RB Leipzig 3 -5 3 30 AEK Athens 3 -5 3 31 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2 32 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1 33 Viking 3 -4 1 34 Porto 3 -4 0 35 Lille 3 -6 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 3 -12 0

Advertisement

Advertisement

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester United vs. Roma Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Villarreal vs. PSG Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Lille Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM Viking vs. Sabah FK Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Lens vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM PSV vs. Club Brugge Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. Napoli Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Dortmund vs. Real Betis Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM

Details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Porto vs Napoli and tons more soccer games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Porto will face Napoli on Wednesday, November 4, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Fubo, CBS Sports Network will carry the Porto vs Napoli game in the United States.

Porto lead the head-to-head with 2 wins in their last 4 meetings.

Advertisement