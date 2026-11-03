Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence sparks major question after Al-Nassr’s six-goal show as Ange Postecoglou responds to claims club plays better without CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence did little to slow Al-Nassr down as the Saudi side produced a commanding attacking display against Pakhtakor in the AFC Champions League Elite. The 6-2 victory in Uzbekistan highlighted the squad’s attacking depth, with Joao Felix taking centre stage, but it also raised questions about how the team performs when its captain is unavailable. Ange Postecoglou was subsequently asked to address suggestions that Al-Nassr might be more dangerous without the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo was left out of the travelling squad for Monday’s match alongside Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan. The decision was reportedly influenced by a congested fixture schedule, the demands of travelling to Uzbekistan and the need to manage the players’ workload.

The 41-year-old had recently delivered a hat-trick in Al-Nassr’s 5-3 Saudi Pro League victory over Al-Kholood, taking his career tally to 985 goals, just 15 away from the long-awaited 1,000-goal milestone. With several important domestic and continental fixtures approaching, Postecoglou had reason to give his captain additional time to recover.

There was also a wider security backdrop surrounding the trip. Al-Nassr’s previous continental fixtures had been affected by regional concerns, while Al-Wasl’s postponed visit to Riyadh after refusing to travel added to the uncertainty surrounding matches in the region.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

Joao Felix leads Al-Nassr’s attacking display

While Ronaldo watched from a distance, fellow Portugal international Joao Felix delivered an outstanding performance in Tashkent. The forward finished with two goals and two assists, demonstrating his importance to Postecoglou‘s attacking options.

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Felix helped Abdullah Al-Hamdan open the scoring in the 15th minute before finding the net himself twice, in the 17th and 32nd minutes. Pakhtakor managed to respond through Flamarion, but Al-Nassr maintained control after the break.

Abdulelah Al-Amri extended the advantage in the 53rd minute, with Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Angelo also getting on the scoresheet. Dostonbek Khamdamov added another goal for the hosts, but the Saudi side comfortably secured a 6-2 victory.

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What did Postecoglou say about Ronaldo’s absence?

Al-Nassr’s emphatic victory inevitably brought questions about whether the team benefits from playing without its biggest star. Pakhtakor coach Kamoliddin Tajiev had reportedly suggested before the match that the Saudi side could pose a greater threat without Ronaldo.

Postecoglou, however, quickly dismissed that suggestion, pointing to the team’s previous performance with the Portuguese forward leading the attack. “But Cris played the last game and we scored five goals. If Cris plays, doesn’t play, what is the most important is the players who played today performed at a very strong level,” the Australian explained.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring

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He also insisted that Al-Nassr’s attacking quality would remain just as impressive with Ronaldo involved. “We know the opposition have done very well against the other Saudi teams so it wasn’t going to be easy. But our attacking play in general was very, very good. I’m sure if Cris was here, it would’ve been very good too.”

When will Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr again?

Ronaldo’s next appearance remains an important question as he continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals. His immediate schedule could depend on whether he receives a call-up to the Portugal national team for the upcoming international fixtures.

If Ronaldo is not selected by Portugal, his next scheduled opportunity to play will come on November 20, when Al-Nassr face Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League. That would give him another chance to add to his 985 career goals after missing the continental trip to Uzbekistan.

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