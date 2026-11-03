Argentina’s first squad without Lionel Messi also leaves out his Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul

A new chapter has begun for the Argentine national team, and with it come the first questions about who belongs in the group. After years built around a core of players who won everything together, the first list of the post Lionel Messi era carries a mix of continuity and surprise, with one omission in particular drawing attention.

Lionel Scaloni named 28 players for Argentina’s November friendlies against Uruguay on Nov. 13 at La Bombonera and Costa Rica on Nov. 17 in Cordoba. It is the first squad since Messi retired from international duty last month. The former captain said goodbye with a goal against Benin during the last international break, and the team now moves forward without him.

The notable absences are Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso, two historic players of the Scaloni cycle. According to reports, the main reason is that the coaching staff is looking to push a generational change, and both midfielders are currently behind in that plan. Scaloni also built the list with an eye on the future, giving more game time to younger players such as Ezequiel Fernandez, Maximo Perrone and Valentin Barco.

The decision is not new. Neither De Paul nor Lo Celso were called up in the previous international window, and they were present only for Messi’s farewell against Benin.

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Their absences make some noise because both were part of Scaloni’s first squad in September 2018 and became regulars since then. However, they should not be ruled out for good, as their return will depend on their performances at their clubs and on the coach’s consideration.

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see also Cristian Romero picks Lionel Messi’s No. 10 heir for Argentina after the captain’s retirement

The other big absences in Scaloni’s list

Beyond De Paul and Lo Celso, the other absences are forced ones, either through injury or suspension. Lautaro Martinez is still recovering from a strain in his left thigh that has kept him out of Inter’s last five matches. Cristian Romero suffered an adductor strain in the match between Atletico Madrid and Nicolas Gonzalez is dealing with a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg.

Two more players are unavailable for a different reason. Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina are still serving suspensions for their role in the incidents that followed the last World Cup final against Spain. Paredes has five matches left to serve, while Molina has two, keeping both away from the national team as Scaloni begins to shape a new era.

With these absences, Scaloni’s first list of the post-Messi era shows a team in transition. Some names are out by choice, others by injury or suspension, but the message is clear: the national team is opening space for a new generation while the veterans of the previous cycle wait for another opportunity.

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