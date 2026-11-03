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Cristiano Ronaldo faces unusual 2026 stat as one part of his game suddenly dries up despite his incredible career record

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr celebrates scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to add to his remarkable goalscoring legacy at 41, with the Al-Nassr captain still chasing the historic 1,000-goal milestone. However, an unusual statistic from the 2026 calendar year has emerged, highlighting a different side of his game that has attracted attention among soccer fans. Despite his impressive scoring numbers for club and country, one particular contribution has become surprisingly rare.

Ronaldo has maintained his reputation as one of soccer’s most prolific finishers, even as he approaches the later stages of his career. His performances for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite have continued to produce goals, with the Portuguese forward remaining a central figure in the club’s attacking plans.

The 2026-27 season statistics show that Ronaldo has scored eight goals in nine Saudi Pro League appearances, alongside another goal in two AFC Champions League Elite matches. His contribution in front of goal remains significant, but his numbers reveal a different picture when it comes to creating goals for teammates.

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The same pattern can be seen in his international performances. Ronaldo scored three times for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, although he did not register an assist during the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2026 numbers reveal surprising change

The statistic attracting attention is that Ronaldo has registered only one assist across all official club and international matches during the 2026 calendar year, according to Opta figures.

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His lack of assists for Al-Nassr has been particularly noticeable, with the forward yet to record one in the Saudi Pro League or AFC Champions League Elite during the current campaign. His only recorded assist for the year came while representing Portugal, making the figure even more unusual considering the number of matches he has played.

Ronaldo’s career assist record remains impressive

Although the current calendar-year figure stands out, Ronaldo’s overall record demonstrates that he has contributed considerably to his teammates throughout his career. Opta-based statistics credit the Portuguese superstar with 261 career assists, a total that places him ahead of legendary midfielders Xavi Hernandez and Andrés Iniesta under the same statistical methodology.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

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There is, however, some disagreement over the exact number. Different statistical providers report higher career totals, sometimes exceeding 290, because assist records can vary depending on whether secondary assists, particular competitions and alternative definitions are included.

For that reason, the figure of 261 should be understood as an Opta-based count rather than a universally agreed total. The comparison with Xavi and Iniesta also needs the same qualification, as the three players occupied very different roles throughout their careers.

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