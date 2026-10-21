Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo sends emotional message to Kvaratskhelia after PSG winger’s ACL injury

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached out to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the PSG winger suffered a season-ending injury. The Al Nassr star sent a message of support to Kvaratskhelia, who tore his ACL in PSG’s 4-2 Champions League win over Barcelona.

The Portuguese star left a heartfelt message of encouragement for the Georgian in a comment on the post in which the PSG player announced his diagnosis after the injury against Barcelona.

The hardest battles in football are often ones nobody sees,” Cristiano wrote. “I know that feeling, Kvara. But never forget what brought you this far, and don’t let a difficult moment make you doubt how far you can go. Keep that fire on. Your best is still to come”.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The words carry extra weight because of who they come from. Kvaratskhelia has made it clear on several occasions that Ronaldo is his childhood idol. The two shared a moment at Euro 2024, when Georgia beat Portugal 2-0 and Kvaratskhelia swapped shirts with his hero. Now, at the lowest point of his career, that same idol has told him that his best is still to come.

Cristiano Ronaldo shakes hands with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the Euro 2024. (Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo shakes hands with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the Euro 2024. (Getty Images)

When could Kvaratskhelia return?

PSG have not put a timeline on Kvaratskhelia’s recovery, and the club only confirmed that he will undergo surgery in the coming days. A rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament typically keeps players out for around nine months, and projections suggest that a return could come around July 2027. That would likely rule him out for the rest of the 2026-27 season, including the decisive stretch of the Champions League and Ligue 1.

Advertisement
PSG suffer triple injury blow after Champions League win over Barcelona as Kvaratskhelia tears ACL

see also

PSG suffer triple injury blow after Champions League win over Barcelona as Kvaratskhelia tears ACL

The injury is a major setback for a player who had played 11 times for PSG this season and was making his first start of the campaign in the Champions League when he went down.

Apart from the Georgian, PSG also suffered injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos in the match against Barcelona. The forward sustained a left thigh injury while the defender picked up a right thigh injury, and both join Nuno Mendes on the French side’s injury list.

With Kvaratskhelia out for a long spell and three more key players sidelined, PSG will have to lean on their depth as they try to defend their Champions League crown.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
PSG suffer triple injury blow after Champions League win over Barcelona as Kvaratskhelia tears ACL

PSG suffer triple injury blow after Champions League win over Barcelona as Kvaratskhelia tears ACL

PSG beat Barcelona 4-2, but Kvaratskhelia tore his ACL while Dembele and Marquinhos also went down injured.

Why is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not starting for PSG vs Manchester City in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Why is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not starting for PSG vs Manchester City in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad. Luis Enrique has made a surprise call in the front three, giving Maghnes Akliouche the start and keeping the Georgian winger among the substitutes. The decision is tactical rather than a fitness issue. Kvaratskhelia is not listed […]

Why are Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue not starting for PSG in UCL debut vs Slovan Bratislava?

Why are Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue not starting for PSG in UCL debut vs Slovan Bratislava?

For PSG's UEFA Champions League debut against Slovan Bratislava, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue have been excluded from the starting lineup.

Why isn’t Khvicha Kvaratskhelia starting today for PSG vs Lille in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 season?

Why isn’t Khvicha Kvaratskhelia starting today for PSG vs Lille in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 season?

PSG take on Lille for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 season, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia starting the match from the bench.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo