How to watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO RB Leipzig vs Manchester City WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 4, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

RB Leipzig host Manchester City on Wednesday, November 4 in the Champions League on the back of three straight wins. Leipzig beat Schalke 04 2-0 last Friday, followed a 2-1 win over RW Essen on October 27, and opened that run with a 4-0 win over Elversberg on October 24. That stretch of results has them in good shape heading into this game, and a strong showing against City would add real weight to their European campaign.

Manchester City arrive in Leipzig off a rough patch. They lost 0-1 to Brighton last Saturday, just days after drawing 2-2 with the same Brighton side on October 28, and before that they lost 1-2 to Villa on October 24. Three games without a win have put some pressure on City ahead of this trip to Germany. This matchday offers a chance to settle things down and get back to winning ways in the Champions League.

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: last 6 meetings

In their last 6 meetings, RB Leipzig have won 1 and Manchester City have won 4, with 1 draw.

Match Score Date Competition Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig 3-2 November 28, 2023 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City 1-3 October 4, 2023 UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig 7-0 March 14, 2023 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City 1-1 February 22, 2023 UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City 2-1 December 7, 2021 UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig 6-3 September 15, 2021 UEFA Champions League

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 3 +9 9 2 Aston Villa 3 +9 9 3 Liverpool 3 +5 9 4 Real Madrid 3 +5 9 5 Sporting 4 +4 9 6 Real Betis 3 +3 9 7 Arsenal 3 +4 7 8 Stuttgart 4 +3 7 9 Barcelona 3 +5 6 10 Como 1907 3 +5 6 11 Manchester City 3 +4 6 12 Club Brugge 3 +3 6 13 Dortmund 3 +1 6 14 Galatasaray 4 -1 6 15 Bayern Munich 3 +5 5 16 Roma 3 +3 4 17 Atletico Madrid 3 +1 4 18 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 +0 4 19 PSV 3 +0 4 20 Villarreal 3 +0 3 21 Inter Milan 3 -1 3 22 Manchester United 3 -1 3 23 Napoli 3 -2 3 24 LASK 3 -3 3 25 Sabah FK 3 -3 3 26 Feyenoord 3 -4 3 27 Lens 3 -4 3 28 Bodo Glimt 3 -5 3 29 RB Leipzig 3 -5 3 30 AEK Athens 3 -5 3 31 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2 32 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1 33 Viking 3 -4 1 34 Porto 3 -4 0 35 Lille 3 -6 0 36 Slovan Bratislava 3 -12 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester United vs. Roma Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Villarreal vs. PSG Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Lille Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM Viking vs. Sabah FK Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Lens vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM PSV vs. Club Brugge Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Porto vs. Napoli Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM Dortmund vs. Real Betis Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary