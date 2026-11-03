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How to watch Slavia Praha vs Arsenal match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Ben White
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Here are all of the details of where you can watch Slavia Praha vs Arsenal on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
WHAT Champions League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 4, 2026
WHERE Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Slavia Praha come into this one in strong domestic form. They beat Jablonec 5-0 on October 31 and followed up a 4-0 win over Zbrojovka on October 27, though they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ml. Boleslav on October 24. The goals have come easily at home recently, and Slavia will need that same firepower against a much tougher opponent in the Champions League. A result here would be a significant marker for how far the Czech champions have come this season.
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Arsenal arrive off the back of a 1-0 win over Liverpool on November 1, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Fleetwood on October 27 and a 2-0 win at Everton on October 24. The win over Liverpool showed Arsenal can grind out narrow results against top sides, even if the Fleetwood draw pointed to some inconsistency. Mikel Arteta’s team now travels to Prague looking to keep their European campaign moving in the right direction.

Slavia Praha vs Arsenal: last 5 meetings

In their last 5 meetings, Arsenal have won 3 and Slavia Praha have not won any, with 2 draws.
Match Score Date Competition
Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal 0-3 November 4, 2025 UEFA Champions League
Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal 0-4 April 15, 2021 UEFA Europa League
Arsenal vs. Slavia Praha 1-1 April 8, 2021 UEFA Europa League
Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal 0-0 November 7, 2007 UEFA Champions League
Arsenal vs. Slavia Praha 7-0 October 23, 2007 UEFA Champions League

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4

# Team P GD Pts
1 PSG 3 +9 9
2 Aston Villa 3 +9 9
3 Liverpool 3 +5 9
4 Real Madrid 3 +5 9
5 Sporting 4 +4 9
6 Real Betis 3 +3 9
7 Arsenal 3 +4 7
8 Stuttgart 4 +3 7
9 Barcelona 3 +5 6
10 Como 1907 3 +5 6
11 Manchester City 3 +4 6
12 Club Brugge 3 +3 6
13 Dortmund 3 +1 6
14 Galatasaray 4 -1 6
15 Bayern Munich 3 +5 5
16 Roma 3 +3 4
17 Atletico Madrid 3 +1 4
18 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 +0 4
19 PSV 3 +0 4
20 Villarreal 3 +0 3
21 Inter Milan 3 -1 3
22 Manchester United 3 -1 3
23 Napoli 3 -2 3
24 LASK 3 -3 3
25 Sabah FK 3 -3 3
26 Feyenoord 3 -4 3
27 Lens 3 -4 3
28 Bodo Glimt 3 -5 3
29 RB Leipzig 3 -5 3
30 AEK Athens 3 -5 3
31 Fenerbahce 3 -6 2
32 Slavia Praha 3 -3 1
33 Viking 3 -4 1
34 Porto 3 -4 0
35 Lille 3 -6 0
36 Slovan Bratislava 3 -12 0
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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting Tuesday, November 3, 2026 12:45 PM
Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Manchester United vs. Roma Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Villarreal vs. PSG Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Bodo Glimt vs. Lille Tuesday, November 3, 2026 3:00 PM
Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM
AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, November 4, 2026 12:45 PM
Viking vs. Sabah FK Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Lens vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
PSV vs. Club Brugge Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Porto vs. Napoli Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM
Dortmund vs. Real Betis Wednesday, November 4, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Slavia Praha will face Arsenal on Wednesday, November 4, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
  • Paramount+, ViX will carry the Slavia Praha vs Arsenal game in the United States.
  • Arsenal lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 5 meetings.
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