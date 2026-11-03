How to watch Slavia Praha vs Arsenal match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

|WHO
|Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
|WHAT
|Champions League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Slavia Praha vs Arsenal: last 5 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal
|0-3
|November 4, 2025
|UEFA Champions League
|Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal
|0-4
|April 15, 2021
|UEFA Europa League
|Arsenal vs. Slavia Praha
|1-1
|April 8, 2021
|UEFA Europa League
|Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal
|0-0
|November 7, 2007
|UEFA Champions League
|Arsenal vs. Slavia Praha
|7-0
|October 23, 2007
|UEFA Champions League
2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 4
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|3
|+9
|9
|2
|Aston Villa
|3
|+9
|9
|3
|Liverpool
|3
|+5
|9
|4
|Real Madrid
|3
|+5
|9
|5
|Sporting
|4
|+4
|9
|6
|Real Betis
|3
|+3
|9
|7
|Arsenal
|3
|+4
|7
|8
|Stuttgart
|4
|+3
|7
|9
|Barcelona
|3
|+5
|6
|10
|Como 1907
|3
|+5
|6
|11
|Manchester City
|3
|+4
|6
|12
|Club Brugge
|3
|+3
|6
|13
|Dortmund
|3
|+1
|6
|14
|Galatasaray
|4
|-1
|6
|15
|Bayern Munich
|3
|+5
|5
|16
|Roma
|3
|+3
|4
|17
|Atletico Madrid
|3
|+1
|4
|18
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|4
|+0
|4
|19
|PSV
|3
|+0
|4
|20
|Villarreal
|3
|+0
|3
|21
|Inter Milan
|3
|-1
|3
|22
|Manchester United
|3
|-1
|3
|23
|Napoli
|3
|-2
|3
|24
|LASK
|3
|-3
|3
|25
|Sabah FK
|3
|-3
|3
|26
|Feyenoord
|3
|-4
|3
|27
|Lens
|3
|-4
|3
|28
|Bodo Glimt
|3
|-5
|3
|29
|RB Leipzig
|3
|-5
|3
|30
|AEK Athens
|3
|-5
|3
|31
|Fenerbahce
|3
|-6
|2
|32
|Slavia Praha
|3
|-3
|1
|33
|Viking
|3
|-4
|1
|34
|Porto
|3
|-4
|0
|35
|Lille
|3
|-6
|0
|36
|Slovan Bratislava
|3
|-12
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Barcelona vs. Aston Villa
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Manchester United vs. Roma
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Villarreal vs. PSG
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Bodo Glimt vs. Lille
|Tuesday, November 3, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|12:45 PM
|AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Viking vs. Sabah FK
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Lens vs. Como 1907
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|PSV vs. Club Brugge
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Porto vs. Napoli
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Dortmund vs. Real Betis
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Slavia Praha will face Arsenal on Wednesday, November 4, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
- Paramount+, ViX will carry the Slavia Praha vs Arsenal game in the United States.
- Arsenal lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 5 meetings.