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Why is Vincent Kompany not on the bench for Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid today in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Vincent Kompany, head coach of FC Bayern München looks on
© Getty ImagesVincent Kompany, head coach of FC Bayern München looks on

Bayern Munich faces a difficult Champions League test against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, November 3, but the German side will have to manage the challenge without an important figure on the touchline. Vincent Kompany will not be in the dugout at the Metropolitano, leaving his assistant to take charge against Diego Simeone’s team. His absence comes at a particularly demanding moment for Bayern, who are also dealing with several injury problems.

The Champions League encounter represents an important opportunity for both clubs as they look to improve their positions in the league phase. Bayern entered the match with five points from their opening three games, while Atletico Madrid had collected four, making the result particularly significant for their ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds.

Atleti have the advantage of playing at home, where Simeone’s team have been particularly difficult to beat. The Spanish side have also enjoyed an impressive run of domestic results, including seven consecutive La Liga victories and a 2-0 win over Levante in their most recent outing.

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Bayern, meanwhile, arrive in Madrid after a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. The German side have also shared the points with Arsenal and Viking FK in their previous Champions League fixtures, making Tuesday’s match another demanding test.

MatchdayBayern ResultsAtletico Madrid Results
Matchday 1W 5–0 vs. Bodo/Glimt (H)L 2–1 vs. Liverpool (A)
Matchday 2D 3–3 vs. Viking (A)W 2–0 vs. Manchester United (H)
Matchday 3D 2–2 vs. Arsenal (H)D 1–1 vs. Stuttgart (A)

Why is Vincent Kompany missing against Atletico Madrid?

The reason for Kompany’s absence is a health issue that forced him to step away from his managerial responsibilities in late October. The Bayern coach collapsed during a training session involving the club’s reserve team on October 23 and was subsequently taken to hospital.

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Following medical examinations, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed that Kompany had been diagnosed with meningeal irritation. The condition involves irritation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, requiring the Belgian coach to rest and receive treatment.

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Kompany was discharged from hospital on October 28 and has continued his recovery at home. However, Bayern have taken a cautious approach, making it clear that his return to the dugout will depend on his health rather than a fixed deadline.

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The club has also instructed its coaching staff to avoid discussing football matters with him during his recovery. The intention is to ensure that Kompany can concentrate on his health and family without worrying about tactics, team selections or upcoming matches.

When will Kompany return to Bayern’s bench?

With Kompany unavailable, assistant coach Aaron Danks will lead Bayern from the touchline against Atletico. The Englishman is not taking over as the club’s permanent manager, but has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the team until Kompany is ready to return.

Manuel Neuer alongside Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany prior to the summer training camp at Stadion am Birkenmoos.

Manuel Neuer alongside Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompan

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The Bavarians have not provided an exact date for Kompany’s return, although reports indicate that he is unlikely to resume his touchline duties before the November international break. The Belgian is expected to miss the Champions League clash against Atletico, as well as the Bundesliga matches against Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.

According to BILD, Kompany will continue his rest and treatment during the international break, with a return potentially coming later in November. Bayern’s next scheduled Bundesliga fixture after the break is against Cologne on November 20, although his availability for that match will depend on his recovery.

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