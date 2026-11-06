How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid: 2026/27 La Liga, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Valencia vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Valencia vs Real Madrid

WHAT: La Liga

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026

WHERE: Fubo, ESPN+

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Valencia secured its first win under Javier Aguirre in their last match, beating Elche 1-0 away from home, with Umar Sadiq scoring the decisive goal. The win was hugely important for Valencia, which was in danger of being marooned in the relegation zone, but it is now just one point from safety. Aguirre now has his sights set on delivering Valencia’s first home league win of the season.

Real Madrid triumphed over Racing Santander in its last league outing, winning 3-0 at the Estadio El Sardinero. The win puts Jose Mourinho’s side just three points off the top of La Liga after four consecutive league wins, including a 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

These teams have vastly different goals this season. Real Madrid is attempting to win the La Liga title from a rampant Barcelona side that looks exceptional under Hansi Flick. Still, Real has recently found its stride under Mourinho, with the impressive counter-attacking display offering hope that Los Blancos can supplant the Blaugrana at the top. In contrast, Valencia is battling relegation, sitting 19th in the table after a dismal start to the season. However, Valencia has proven more difficult to beat under Aguirre, who joined the club at the end of September.

Real Madrid is superior to Valencia in every department, and that will be reflected in the balance of play. Mourinho’s team has scored the second-most goals in La Liga with 28, which is in line with its xG of 27.51. Valencia is conceding the second-most shots in the league, averaging 15.55 per game, while Real Madrid’s 17.17 shots per game is the second-highest in the division. There is also a disparity in possession, with Valencia averaging 44% in La Liga, compared to Real’s 52%. Javier Aguirre’s side will need to stay patient, absorb pressure, and look to hit Real on the counter.

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There is hope for Valencia. It has looked stronger defensively since Javier Aguirre took charge, with an average of 1.16 xGA per league game. However, chance creation has been an issue, highlighted by their xG of 0.9 in the recent win over Elche. Valencia will need to be more creative and clinical to win here, and with three points potentially moving them out of the bottom three, motivation will be high. Real Madrid knows Barcelona rarely drops points, so building lengthy winning runs is vital to its chances in the La Liga title race.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Real Madrid won both meetings with Valencia last season, most recently a 2-0 win at the Mestalla in February, with Álvaro Carreras and Kylian Mbappé scoring for Real Madrid. The head-to-head between these sides last season resulted in a 4-0 win for Los Blancos

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid has dominated this fixture in recent years. Since the start of 2020, Real has won 12 of the 15 competitive meetings with Valencia, including the 4-3 penalty shootout win for Los Blancos in 2023, which followed a 1-1 draw. Real Madrid has been the odds-on favourite in the 1×2 market in 14 of those 15 matches. Valencia did manage to beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 2024/25 season, but its last win over Los Blancos at the Mestalla came in the 2022/23 campaign.

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Last season was the first time that Valencia failed to score in a home league game against Real Madrid since 2023. Valencia has now scored in 12 of its last 13 La Liga matches against Real at Mestalla, averaging 1.62 goals per game and conceding 1.69.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

There are some players absent for both teams, but neither manager will be concerned with those who are missing thanks to options that they do have available.

Real Madrid has dealt well with Vinicius Jr.’s suspension, and that is due to Yan Diomande settling in at his new club. The left winger has scored three goals and registered an assist in four league matches since the last international break. Federico Valverde missed the 3-0 win over Racing Santander last weekend, but is expected to start this game. Jude Bellingham has been flourishing in this Real Madrid midfield of late, and that should continue here.

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Valencia will be without Diego Lopez due to a knee injury. David Otorbi and Kayne van Oevelen are also set to miss out, but Javier Aguirre was never likely to call upon these players.

Valencia Projected XI (4-4-2): Dimitrievski; Martinez, Tarrega, Pepelu, Gaya; Guerra, Rodriguez, Mayol, Rioja; Danjuma, Sadiq

There are no fresh injury concerns for Javier Aguirre, and the players that are absent aren’t a major loss, so Valencia has a strong squad available for this tough test. After scoring the winner against Elche, Umar Sadiq is set to partner Arnaut Danjuma up front, and the pair will be tasked with stretching a strong Real Madrid defence.

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Real Madrid Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Silva; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

Real Madrid is expected to name a strong team here, with the most notable absentee being Vinicius Jr., who misses the game due to suspension. However, Yan Diomande has been flourishing on the left of Real’s attack of late, meaning Los Blancos should fare well without Vinicius. Federico could start at right-back, with Bernardo Silva and Aurelien Tchouameni acting as the base of the away side’s midfield.

More details on how to watch

For those looking for the Valencia vs Real Madrid game, the match will be broadcast live on Fubo. You can watch on your TV, computer, phone, or tablet through the Fubo app, which is compatible with most streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles.

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A subscription to Fubo is a gateway to more than just the LaLiga. It provides access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions, such as Premier League and Champions League.

Beyond the world of soccer, Fubo offers a vast library of entertainment. Subscribers can enjoy thousands of movies, exclusive TV series, and live coverage of other major sports, including NFL and MLB, making it an all-in-one entertainment hub.

SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of games, check out our LaLiga TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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