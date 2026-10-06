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How to watch USMNT vs Canada match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 international friendly game

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Tyler Adams #4 of United States
© Getty ImagesTyler Adams #4 of United States
Here are all of the details of where you can watch USMNT vs Canada on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO USMNT vs Canada
WHAT International friendly
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 6, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TNT USA, HBO Max, Westwood One Sports, Futbol de Primera Radio
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The USMNT hosts Canada on Tuesday, October 6, in a 2026 international friendly. The Americans have won three straight games, beating Mexico 3-0 on October 4, Chile 4-2 on September 30, and Peru 4-1 on September 26.
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Canada also arrives unbeaten in its last two outings. A 2-0 win over Peru on October 3 followed a 1-0 victory against Chile on September 26, extending a strong run heading into this matchup.

USMNT vs Canada record

Canada holds the edge in this series, winning three of the five meetings between these two teams, with USMNT taking one and the teams splitting a draw. Canada won the most recent meeting 2-1 on March 23, 2025, while USMNT’s lone win in the stretch came 2-0 on June 19, 2023. The two sides also played to a 2-2 draw on July 9, 2023.
Match Score Date Competition
Canada vs. USMNT 2-1 March 23, 2025 CONCACAF Nations League 24/25
USMNT vs. Canada 1-2 September 7, 2024 2024
USMNT vs. Canada 2-2 July 9, 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023
Canada vs. USMNT 0-2 June 19, 2023 CONCACAF Nations League 22/23
Canada vs. USMNT 2-0 January 30, 2022 2021/2022
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All upcoming 2026 international friendly game games

Game Day Time (ET)
Korea vs. Uzbekistan Tuesday, October 6, 2026 6:00 AM
China vs. Tajikistan Tuesday, October 6, 2026 7:35 AM
India vs. Uruguay Tuesday, October 6, 2026 10:00 AM
Russia vs. Nigeria Tuesday, October 6, 2026 12:00 PM
Jordan vs. Venezuela Tuesday, October 6, 2026 3:00 PM
Algeria vs. Niger Tuesday, October 6, 2026 3:30 PM
Argentina vs. Benin Tuesday, October 6, 2026 7:00 PM
Colombia vs. Peru Tuesday, October 6, 2026 7:45 PM
USMNT vs. Canada Tuesday, October 6, 2026 8:00 PM
Mexico vs. Chile Tuesday, October 6, 2026 10:30 PM

More details on how to watch

You can watch the USA vs Canada live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer.

In addition to this international friendly, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as LaLiga and enjoy comprehensive coverage of global soccer.

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The service is available for $14.99 per month, offering great value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the year.

Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family.

For a full schedule of upcoming matches, check out our International Friendlies TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary

  • USMNT will face Canada on Tuesday, October 6, for the 2026 international friendly game.
  • Fubo, Telemundo will carry the USMNT vs Canada game in the United States.
  • Canada lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.
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