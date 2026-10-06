How to watch USMNT vs Canada match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 international friendly game

|WHO
|USMNT vs Canada
|WHAT
|International friendly
|WHEN
|8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TNT USA, HBO Max, Westwood One Sports, Futbol de Primera Radio
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
USMNT vs Canada record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Canada vs. USMNT
|2-1
|March 23, 2025
|CONCACAF Nations League 24/25
|USMNT vs. Canada
|1-2
|September 7, 2024
|2024
|USMNT vs. Canada
|2-2
|July 9, 2023
|CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023
|Canada vs. USMNT
|0-2
|June 19, 2023
|CONCACAF Nations League 22/23
|Canada vs. USMNT
|2-0
|January 30, 2022
|2021/2022
All upcoming 2026 international friendly game games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Korea vs. Uzbekistan
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|6:00 AM
|China vs. Tajikistan
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|7:35 AM
|India vs. Uruguay
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Russia vs. Nigeria
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|12:00 PM
|Jordan vs. Venezuela
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Algeria vs. Niger
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|3:30 PM
|Argentina vs. Benin
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Colombia vs. Peru
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|7:45 PM
|USMNT vs. Canada
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Mexico vs. Chile
|Tuesday, October 6, 2026
|10:30 PM
More details on how to watch
You can watch the USA vs Canada live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer.
In addition to this international friendly, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch leagues such as LaLiga and enjoy comprehensive coverage of global soccer.
The service is available for $14.99 per month, offering great value for soccer fans who want to follow multiple leagues and tournaments throughout the year.
Beyond soccer, the platform also features a deep library of movies, TV shows, and other live sports, making it a complete entertainment package for the whole family.
For a full schedule of upcoming matches, check out our International Friendlies TV schedule page.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- USMNT will face Canada on Tuesday, October 6, for the 2026 international friendly game.
- Fubo, Telemundo will carry the USMNT vs Canada game in the United States.
- Canada lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.