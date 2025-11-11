Trending topics:
Comments

How to watch Czech Republic U-17 vs United States U-17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

USA fan of United States cheers with a flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Czech Republic U-17 vs United States U-17 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Czech Republic U-17 vs United States U-17
WHAT 2025 U17 World Cup
WHEN 9:45am ET / 6:45am PT • Tuesday, November 11, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Universo, Telemundo, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Group I reaches its decisive moment as the United States U17 team looks to finish the job after dominating with two impressive victories that have already secured a place in the knockout stage. The Americans, however, have bigger ambitions—they’re aiming to close out group play as the top seed and only need a draw to clinch it.

On the other side, the Czech Republic U17 squad sits in a promising spot to advance but will want to control its own fate by earning a positive result rather than relying on other outcomes. Don’t miss this crucial matchup as both sides battle for position and momentum heading into the next round.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Czech Republic U-17 vs United States U-17 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
