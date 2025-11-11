How to watch Czech Republic U-17 vs United States U-17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Czech Republic U-17 vs United States U-17 on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Czech Republic U-17 vs United States U-17
|WHAT
|2025 U17 World Cup
|WHEN
|9:45am ET / 6:45am PT • Tuesday, November 11, 2025
|WHERE
|Fubo, Peacock Premium, Universo, Telemundo, FOX One and Fox Sports 2
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Group I reaches its decisive moment as the United States U17 team looks to finish the job after dominating with two impressive victories that have already secured a place in the knockout stage. The Americans, however, have bigger ambitions—they’re aiming to close out group play as the top seed and only need a draw to clinch it.
On the other side, the Czech Republic U17 squad sits in a promising spot to advance but will want to control its own fate by earning a positive result rather than relying on other outcomes. Don’t miss this crucial matchup as both sides battle for position and momentum heading into the next round.
