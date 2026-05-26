Report: Neymar Jr. misses latest Santos FC training amid Brazil 2026 World Cup injury fears

Neymar Jr. has managed to remain one of the standout performers for Santos FC, shining creatively while maintaining rare physical consistency after years of injury setbacks. However, he recently dealt with physical discomfort that initially appeared minor ahead of upcoming matches. Despite this, the 34-year-old star reportedly missed his team’s latest training session, raising significant concerns about his fitness ahead the 2026 World Cup with Brazil.

According to UOL Esporte, Neymar was absent from Santos FC training due to edema in his calf. As a result, the Brazilian star is expected to miss the club’s final two matches against Deportivo Cuenca and Esporte Clube Vitória. With this development, the 34-year-old’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Brazil could reportedly come into question, as the severity of the injury may prove more serious than initially expected.

Despite his likely absence for Santos FC in the upcoming matches, Brazil have reportedly decided to wait for Neymar until the squad’s training camp on May 27. As per Pedro Ivo Almeida via ESPN, both parties are expected to assess the extent of the injury before deciding whether the veteran will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Nevertheless, Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly open to Neymar missing both friendlies, provided he follows a specific physical conditioning plan.

Amid the growing reports surrounding his injury, a potential appearance by Neymar in one of Santos FC’s final matches would likely silence many of the concerns regarding his fitness. However, the 34-year-old’s absence from training and his possible unavailability for upcoming games could force Brazil to begin preparing alternative scenarios for the final squad, potentially reopening the door for João Pedro to earn a place in the setup.

Neymar of Santos.

Vinicius Jr. set to hand Neymar Brazil’s No. 10 for 2026 World Cup

Throughout his professional career, Neymar has become as one of the greatest players in the history of Brazil, surpassing Pelé as the nation’s all-time leading scorer. Because of this, his potential presence at the 2026 World Cup would provide a major boost to the dressing room. Amid growing concerns over a possible serious injury, Vinícius Júnior revealed that he will hand back the iconic No. 10 shirt to the veteran star for the tournament.

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In an interview with CazéTV, Vinícius Júnior revealed : “I don’t know what number I’ll wear at the World Cup, but the No. 10 belongs to Neymar, that’s obvious.” With this gesture, the 25-year-old star demonstrates that the 34-year-old is set to remain as the leader of the dressing room, making his presence crucial. Nevertheless, the veteran star still needs to secure his presence in the anticipated tournament, depending on his fitness on May 27th.