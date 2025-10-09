Trending topics:
U20 World Cup
How to watch United States U20 vs Italy U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

A supporter waves a flag of the United States
A supporter waves a flag of the United States
Here are all of the details of where you can watch United States U20 vs Italy U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO United States U20 vs Italy U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT • Thursday, October 9, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and UNIVERSO
Match Overview

All signs point to a high-stakes showdown as the United States and Italy collide with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Team USA may have stumbled once against South Africa, but their strong overall play earned them first place in their group and reaffirmed their status as one of the tournament favorites.

Italy, meanwhile, fought their way through a challenging group and settled for second after a narrow loss to Argentina. Now the Azzurri are hungry to pull off an upset and keep their championship hopes alive against a U.S. side eager to prove their dominance. Don’t miss this one—it’s shaping up to be one of the most intense matchups of the tournament.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch United States U20 vs Italy U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
