Neymar accused of being a ‘punk’ by Remo president after Santos’ Copa do Brasil qualification

Neymar proved to be a key catalyst in Santos securing a quarterfinal spot in the Copa do Brasil following a 1-0 victory over Clube do Remo on Tuesday. However, the Brazilian superstar sparked postmatch turmoil that led to the opposing club’s president publicly labeling him a “punk.“

Santos and Remo met on Tuesday for the second leg of their Copa do Brasil Round of 16 tie following a scoreless draw at Vila Belmiro in the opening leg. Neymar, who entered as a second-half substitute, provided the spark by winning possession and setting up Rony for the match-winning goal in the 74th minute to send the Peixe through to the next round.

The atmosphere turned hostile as the final whistle blew and players made their way toward the tunnel. After enduring relentless jeers throughout the match, Neymar blew a kiss toward a heckling fan near the walkway and quipped that the gesture was “for his wife.”

The heated exchange continued outside the locker room area at the stadium. Video captured by journalist Brenno Rayol showed Neymar near the dressing room entrance shouting “eliminated” at members of Remo’s front office while making taunting gestures.

Tweet placeholder

Security barriers separated the two squads as players and executives traded insults, with frustrated Remo directors and supporters attempting to push through the fencing. Santos security staff stepped in to diffuse the escalating situation and restore order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar leaves fans guessing as Santos star makes major statement about his future after ending Brazil career

Remo president calls Neymar out

Despite Santos advancing, Neymar’s postmatch antics overshadowed the result and drew immediate outrage from the home side. Remo president Antonio Carlos Teixeira held nothing back, launching a scathing critique against the former Barcelona star.

Speaking with local outlet Portal O Fluxo, the club president voiced his frustration directly. “A great campaign (Remo’s). Now, as for the feeling of being robbed, Santos doesn’t need that. And this ‘vagabundo’ (punk) Neymar, who is idolized by a bunch of kids, who pulled his antics here, still came to provoke us. So, we are to blame for idolizing a bunch of punks like a guy like him,” Teixeira stated.