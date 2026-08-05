Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Atletico Madrid close in on Cristian Romero as Barcelona’s interest fades amid Julian Alvarez pursuit

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Cristian Romero of Tottenham.
© Getty ImagesCristian Romero of Tottenham.

Atletico Madrid have crossed paths with Barcelona in the transfer market once again, this time over Tottenham center-back Cristian “Cuti” Romero. According to MARCA and Fabrizio Romano, the Madrid club has definitively activated the operation and is preparing a first offer close to €30 million to try to convince Tottenham to sell.

Romero has long been a priority for both the sporting department and manager Diego Simeone, and sporting director Mateu Alemany is reportedly readying what would be the club’s defining move of the window.

Atletico are not alone in the race. Inter Milan have already lodged a formal proposal of their own, worth €35 million fixed plus €5 million in variables, and only Romero’s personal terms left to iron out.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

That version of events has since stalled, though, opening the door for Atletico to make their move — and, crucially, Romero is now reported to prefer a switch to Madrid over Milan.

Tweet placeholder

Barcelona, meanwhile, have effectively fallen out of the race despite once being the player’s clear priority. Romero reportedly prioritized a move to Barcelona for much of the summer, turning down other suitors while he waited on an offer from the Catalan club and even showing willingness to lower his salary demands to smooth the operation. That offer never came, and it was Inter and Atletico who ultimately moved instead.

Advertisement
Report: Ferran Torres could unlock a Julian Alvarez move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona

see also

Report: Ferran Torres could unlock a Julian Alvarez move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona

Barcelona haven’t given up on Alvarez

Barcelona’s absence from the Romero race is no coincidence — the club’s full attention remains fixed on Julian Alvarez. Despite recent reports suggesting that pursuit had cooled, sporting director Deco and assistant Joao Amaral held a summit in Madrid with Fernando Hidalgo, Alvarez’s agent, to keep the operation alive and plan out next steps with Atletico Madrid.

The meeting is not being sold internally as a sign the deal is close, but it does confirm that Barcelona have no intention of walking away while any opening remains.

Alvarez himself made his preference for a move to Camp Nou clear during the 2026 World Cup, and Joan Laporta and Deco continue to view him as their No. 1 target to reinforce the attack — a priority significant enough that it has left the club watching from the sidelines as Atletico and Inter fight it out over Romero.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona don’t give up on Julian Alvarez as Deco reportedly holds Madrid summit with player’s agent

Barcelona don’t give up on Julian Alvarez as Deco reportedly holds Madrid summit with player’s agent

Barcelona don't seem to be giving up on their pursuit of Julian Alvarez, and Deco is reportedly set to hold an important meeting with the player's agent.

Spain World Cup hero Ferran Torres questions Barcelona future as Hansi Flick weighs Lamine Yamal false-nine role

Spain World Cup hero Ferran Torres questions Barcelona future as Hansi Flick weighs Lamine Yamal false-nine role

After turning into Spain's hero in the 2026 World Cup final, Ferran Torres casted doubts on his future at FC Barcelona, while coach Hansi Flick weighed the possibility of playing Lamine Yamal in a false-nine role.

Coach Hansi Flick ‘will miss’ Marcus Rashford after failed return to Barcelona

Coach Hansi Flick ‘will miss’ Marcus Rashford after failed return to Barcelona

After Marcus Rashford issued an emotional farewell message to FC Barcelona after his failed return, head coach Hansi Flick stated that he "will miss" counting with the English forward.

Hansi Flick faces backlash after Barcelona’s preseason friendly vs. Preston North End is called off due to player shortage

Hansi Flick faces backlash after Barcelona’s preseason friendly vs. Preston North End is called off due to player shortage

Due to lack of first-team players, the friendly between FC Barcelona and Preston North End has been called off, in a sudden setback for head coach Hansi Flick and his preseason preparations.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo