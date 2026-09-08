How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter in USA: 2026/27 Champions League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Inter on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Real Madrid vs Inter

WHAT: Champions League

WHEN: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Tuesday, September 8, 2026

WHERE: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, DAZN, CBS, Univision, TUDN, Hulu + Live TV and ViX

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid kicks off its 2026/27 Champions League campaign with a massive test, welcoming Italian champions Inter to the Santiago Bernabéu. Under the leadership of returning manager José Mourinho, Los Blancos are desperate to end a two-year trophy drought and reassert their dominance in Europe. With a perfect start to their domestic season, the pressure is on to translate that form to the continental stage against elite opposition.

Inter arrives in Madrid as the reigning Serie A and Coppa Italia winners, a team forged into a disciplined and resilient unit by manager Cristian Chivu. Despite their domestic success, which includes two Champions League final appearances in recent years, the Nerazzurri have a historically poor record on Spanish soil. This opening matchday clash represents a crucial opportunity for Inter to make a statement and prove they can compete with Europe’s very best away from home.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This fixture pits two clubs on different but equally ambitious paths. Real Madrid is in a transitional phase, integrating new signings like Yan Diomande and Bernardo Silva into a squad already brimming with talent. Mourinho’s primary challenge is to find a tactical balance that unleashes the attacking potential of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham while maintaining defensive structure. Their perfect domestic start has been impressive, but this match is their first true test.

In contrast, Inter is a more settled and cohesive side, though they too have strengthened with additions like John Stones and Curtis Jones. Manager Cristian Chivu, a former defender under Mourinho, has instilled a modern, disciplined approach. The tactical battle will likely be a fascinating chess match, with Mourinho’s Real expected to concede possession and strike on the counter, while Chivu’s Inter will aim to control the midfield and suffocate Madrid’s creative players.

The motivations for both teams are crystal clear. For Real Madrid, anything less than a victory at home in the Champions League is a disappointment. They are driven to reclaim European glory. For Inter, this is a chance to overcome their struggles in Spain and prove their mettle. A positive result at the Bernabéu would signal their intent to not just compete for, but win, the Champions League title this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a one-sided fixture. In 12 meetings, Real Madrid has dominated with seven victories, while Inter has managed only two wins, the last of which came in 1985. The Spanish giants are currently on a seven-game winning streak against their Italian counterparts, underscoring their long-standing superiority in this matchup.

Recent encounters tell the same story. Real Madrid has won the last four competitive meetings between the clubs, all taking place in the Champions League group stage since 2020. These victories were decisive, with Madrid showcasing its ability to shut down the Inter attack and capitalize on its opportunities.

Key trends from recent history are revealing. Inter has failed to score a single goal in their last three consecutive games against Real Madrid. Furthermore, Los Blancos have secured four wins to nil in the last five clashes. While Inter is a consistent scoring threat in Europe, having found the net in 17 of their last 19 Champions League matches, they will need to break a significant historical barrier to get on the scoresheet in Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face different challenges regarding player availability, with Real Madrid navigating a host of significant absences while Inter is nearly at full strength.

José Mourinho’s side is heavily impacted by suspensions and injuries. Key midfielders Arda Güler, Eduardo Camavinga, and new signing Bernardo Silva are all suspended. In defense, Ferland Mendy and Éder Militão are unavailable due to injury. These absences will force a tactical reshuffle, likely seeing Jude Bellingham play in a deeper midfield role to compensate.

Inter manager Cristian Chivu has a much healthier squad to choose from, with only Djed Spence listed as unavailable. Chivu may opt to rotate his lineup slightly from their last domestic outing, with Benjamin Pavard potentially coming into the back three and Petar Sučić slotting into the midfield to provide fresh legs for this demanding European fixture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Konate, Cucurella; Valverde, Bellingham; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe.

This lineup is built for devastating counter-attacks, leveraging the incredible pace of Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior. With several key midfielders out, the responsibility will fall on Bellingham and Valverde to control the center of the park and provide service to the world-class attack.

Inter Projected XI (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Pavard, Akanji, Bastoni; Dimarco, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Luis Henrique; Thuram, L. Martinez.

Inter’s formation is designed for defensive solidity and midfield dominance. The back three provides a strong foundation, while the five-man midfield, orchestrated by Calhanoglu and Barella, aims to dictate the tempo. Captain Lautaro Martínez remains the focal point of the attack, looking to exploit any space left by Madrid’s defense.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Real Madrid vs Inter match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, ensuring you can catch the action wherever you are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A subscription to Fubo gives you access to every Champions League match. Additionally, the platform broadcasts other top soccer competitions, including LaLiga and Serie A, making it a comprehensive choice for soccer fans.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99, providing extensive live sports coverage and on-demand content. This package offers excellent value for viewers who follow multiple European leagues and competitions.

Beyond soccer, your subscription includes access to a variety of other live sports, original programming, acclaimed movies, and popular TV shows, offering a complete entertainment package for the whole family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: For a full schedule of games, check out our Champions League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out NordVPN’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.