Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
friendly
Comments

Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Confirmed lineups for United States vs Peru in 2026 International friendly

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic #8 of the United States applauds fans after the team's 2-0 victory
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic #8 of the United States applauds fans after the team's 2-0 victory

The United States and Peru are preparing for an intriguing international friendly as both national teams begin new chapters following very different 2026 campaigns. A number of well-known players, including Christian Pulisic, are drawing attention in the lead-up to the match. In addition, with a group of exciting young players pushing for their first senior appearances, plenty of attention will be on how Mauricio Pochettino approaches the opening match of the new cycle.

The United States will welcome Peru to Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, September 26, in the first of four matches during the September-October international window. The national team is using the fixture to begin preparing for the next World Cup cycle, while Peru is also looking to rebuild after missing the 2026 tournament.

Is Christian Pulisic playing for USMNT?

The United States is entering its first match since a 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 ended its campaign on home soil. Despite the disappointment, Pochettino remains in charge after extending his contract through 2030, giving him a long-term opportunity to reshape the national team.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Several established players have been left out of this squad, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun. The decision has opened the door for a remarkably young group, with Pochettino calling up more than a dozen players without senior international experience.

Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate a goal.

Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate a goal.

The most eye-catching name is 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan, who has earned his first senior call-up after an impressive run with the Philadelphia Union. The teenager has reportedly scored six goals in six games, and the friendly could provide him with an opportunity to make his international debut.

Advertisement

Other youngsters such as Julian Hall, Cole Campbell, Justin Ellis, Neil Pierre, Zavier Gozo, Brooklyn Raines and Frankie Westfield are also hoping to feature. With so many inexperienced players available, Pochettino has indicated that experimentation will be an important part of the match.

Peru also searching for a fresh start

Peru arrives in Orlando after missing out on the 2026 World Cup, with Mano Menezes continuing to assess his squad as he attempts to build a competitive team for the next cycle. The national team has won only one of its four matches in 2026, a 2-1 victory over Haiti.

Peru’s other recent results include a defeat to Senegal, a draw with Honduras and a 3-1 loss to eventual world champions Spain. The national team has also scored only one first-half goal across its four matches under Menezes while conceding eight times.

Advertisement
Andre Carillo

Andre Carillo of Peru

There is still plenty of experience available, however, with captain Yoshimar Yotún and André Carrillo among the senior figures expected to help guide a younger generation. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese is also set for a return to Orlando, where he spent six seasons with Orlando City.

United States vs Peru: Confirmed lineups

Pochettino has several options available because the United States and Peru have agreed to allow 11 substitutes, potentially giving as many as 22 players an opportunity to feature. That could encourage the American manager to take an especially experimental approach before the national team’s more demanding fixtures against Mexico and Canada.

Advertisement
musah lapadula usmnt peru

Yunus Musah (left) and Gianluca Lapadula (right)

USMNT confirmed XI (4-2-3-1): Freese; Miller, Freeman, Trusty, Campbell; Musah, Adams; Tillman, Reyna, Sullivan; Ellis.

Peru confirmed XI (4-3-3): Gallese; Lopez, Garces, Araujo, Sonne; Yotun, Cartagena, Velez; Vidales, Lapadula, Magallanes.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Christian Pulisic not playing today for United States against Peru in 2026 International friendly?

Why is Christian Pulisic not playing today for United States against Peru in 2026 International friendly?

His absence has attracted plenty of attention given his importance to the team, but there is a broader explanation for why the Milan forward is not involved in this international window.

How to watch United States vs Peru in USA: 2026 International Friendly, Live Stream, TV and Preview

How to watch United States vs Peru in USA: 2026 International Friendly, Live Stream, TV and Preview

The USMNT host Peru at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, September 26, 2026, in an international friendly match. Here is all the information you need to watch the game live in the United States.

Why Peru is missing the 2026 World Cup

Why Peru is missing the 2026 World Cup

Peru are missing the 2026 World Cup even after it expanded to 48 teams.

Why isn’t Lamine Yamal playing for Spain in its final pre-World Cup friendly against Peru?

Why isn’t Lamine Yamal playing for Spain in its final pre-World Cup friendly against Peru?

Spain is facing Peru as its last rival prior to the 2026 World Cup, but Lamine Yamal won't be featuring in the game.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo