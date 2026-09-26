Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Confirmed lineups for United States vs Peru in 2026 International friendly

The United States and Peru are preparing for an intriguing international friendly as both national teams begin new chapters following very different 2026 campaigns. A number of well-known players, including Christian Pulisic, are drawing attention in the lead-up to the match. In addition, with a group of exciting young players pushing for their first senior appearances, plenty of attention will be on how Mauricio Pochettino approaches the opening match of the new cycle.

The United States will welcome Peru to Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, September 26, in the first of four matches during the September-October international window. The national team is using the fixture to begin preparing for the next World Cup cycle, while Peru is also looking to rebuild after missing the 2026 tournament.

Is Christian Pulisic playing for USMNT?

The United States is entering its first match since a 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 ended its campaign on home soil. Despite the disappointment, Pochettino remains in charge after extending his contract through 2030, giving him a long-term opportunity to reshape the national team.

Several established players have been left out of this squad, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun. The decision has opened the door for a remarkably young group, with Pochettino calling up more than a dozen players without senior international experience.

Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate a goal.

The most eye-catching name is 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan, who has earned his first senior call-up after an impressive run with the Philadelphia Union. The teenager has reportedly scored six goals in six games, and the friendly could provide him with an opportunity to make his international debut.

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Other youngsters such as Julian Hall, Cole Campbell, Justin Ellis, Neil Pierre, Zavier Gozo, Brooklyn Raines and Frankie Westfield are also hoping to feature. With so many inexperienced players available, Pochettino has indicated that experimentation will be an important part of the match.

Peru also searching for a fresh start

Peru arrives in Orlando after missing out on the 2026 World Cup, with Mano Menezes continuing to assess his squad as he attempts to build a competitive team for the next cycle. The national team has won only one of its four matches in 2026, a 2-1 victory over Haiti.

Peru’s other recent results include a defeat to Senegal, a draw with Honduras and a 3-1 loss to eventual world champions Spain. The national team has also scored only one first-half goal across its four matches under Menezes while conceding eight times.

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Andre Carillo of Peru

There is still plenty of experience available, however, with captain Yoshimar Yotún and André Carrillo among the senior figures expected to help guide a younger generation. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese is also set for a return to Orlando, where he spent six seasons with Orlando City.

United States vs Peru: Confirmed lineups

Pochettino has several options available because the United States and Peru have agreed to allow 11 substitutes, potentially giving as many as 22 players an opportunity to feature. That could encourage the American manager to take an especially experimental approach before the national team’s more demanding fixtures against Mexico and Canada.

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Yunus Musah (left) and Gianluca Lapadula (right)

USMNT confirmed XI (4-2-3-1): Freese; Miller, Freeman, Trusty, Campbell; Musah, Adams; Tillman, Reyna, Sullivan; Ellis.

Peru confirmed XI (4-3-3): Gallese; Lopez, Garces, Araujo, Sonne; Yotun, Cartagena, Velez; Vidales, Lapadula, Magallanes.

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