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Lamine Yamal starts: Confirmed lineups for Spain vs Croatia in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain.

Spain hosts Croatia at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with Lamine Yamal expected to retain his starting spot on the right wing, as both sides bring three points into this 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 2 clash.

La Roja opened its post-World Cup campaign with a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over England at Wembley, with Yamal scoring inside the first two minutes before England hit back through Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane. Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal came off the bench to net the winner, and Spain survived a missed penalty from Kane to extend its unbeaten run to 39 games.

Croatia arrives with a win of its own, having beaten Czechia 2-1 in Prague behind goals from Luka Modric and Marco Pasalic, in a match that also marked Slaven Bilic’s return to the Croatia bench after 14 years away.

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Luis De la Fuente is expected to make only minor tweaks to his winning side, keeping the same attacking trio that got the job done against England intact for this one. Croatia, meanwhile, should field a similarly experienced group as Bilic looks to build early momentum in his second stint in charge.

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Confirmed lineup for Spain

De la Fuente made several changes from the side that beat England, with Dean Huijsen coming in for Laporte at center-back and a fresh midfield trio of Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz and Fermin Lopez replacing Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo.

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How to watch Spain vs Croatia in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Spain vs Croatia in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Spain confirmed starting XI: Unai Simon; Marc Pubill, Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Confirmed lineup for Croatia

Bilic is starting Modric on the bench for this one, pairing Mateo Kovacic with Luka Sucic in central midfield while Ivan Perisic and Mario Pasalic operate further forward in support of lone striker Dion Drena Beljo.

Croatia confirmed starting XI: Dominik Livakovic; Ivan Smolčić, Josip Šutalo, Marin Pongračić, Josko Gvardiol; Josip Mišić, Mateo Kovačić; Luka Sucic, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic; Dion Drena Beljo.

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