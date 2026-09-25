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Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or stance takes fresh twist as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reveals what Inter Miami star really thinks about his chances

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Head coach Lionel Scaloni (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesHead coach Lionel Scaloni (L) and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

The eternal chase for the Ballon d’Or has taken a profound turn for Lionel Messi. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni just dropped major hints about how the 39-year-old Inter Miami star really views his chances of winning the 2026 award. The 39-year-old remains among the leading names in the 2026 Ballon d’Or conversation after another productive season for club and country, but his relationship with the individual prize appears to have changed considerably over the years.

Messi is one of the 30 nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with the ceremony scheduled for October 26 in London. The Argentina captain faces competition from the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Rodri as he looks to add another remarkable chapter to his individual legacy.

Messi’s nomination comes after another impressive campaign at the age of 39. The Inter Miami forward helped the club to an MLS Cup triumph while continuing to produce goals and assists, before carrying his influence onto the international stage with La Albiceleste.

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His performances at the 2026 World Cup further strengthened his case, with reports crediting him with eight goals and four assists as Argentina reached the final. The 39-year-old’s participation among the candidates has been especially noteworthy, given he continues to be one of the tournament’s most prominent players at his age.

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France Football has now placed Messi on the final shortlist alongside several of the biggest stars in world soccer. He is also one of the few nominees playing outside Europe, adding another dimension to the debate surrounding his chances.

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Scaloni reveals Messi’s attitude toward the award

Despite believing Messi deserves another Ballon d’Or, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni suggested that the award itself is no longer something that occupies his captain’s thoughts. His comments offer an insight into the mindset of a player who has already collected the prize eight times. “I think Messi deserves the Ballon d’Or, of course, he does. But I don’t think he’s too worried about it,” Scaloni told reporters on Thursday.

The Argentina coach continued: “I don’t think it concerns him much. As long as he’s on a soccer pitch, it’s hard to say he doesn’t deserve it. I don’t think he’s worried about it, but we’ll see what happens.”

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The comments suggest that, from Scaloni’s perspective, Messi’s motivation remains rooted primarily in playing soccer rather than adding another individual award to his collection. After everything he has achieved throughout his career, the Ballon d’Or may carry less importance for the Argentine than it once did.

Competitive Ballon d’Or race

Messi’s nomination has attracted support from several prominent figures in soccer. His performances for Inter Miami and Argentina have been cited by teammates and coaches as reasons why he remains worthy of consideration despite playing his club soccer in Major League Soccer.

Lionel Messi attends the 67th Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France.

Lionel Messi attends the 67th Ballon D’Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France.

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The competition is also substantial, with Dembele, Mbappe, Yamal, Kane, Haaland and Rodri among the other nominees. The voting process will ultimately determine whether Messi adds a ninth Ballon d’Or to his record collection.

Scaloni’s comments come during an emotional period for Messi and Argentina. The Inter Miami star is set to say goodbye to the national team in front of his home supporters when Argentina faces Benin on October 6 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

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