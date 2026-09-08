Real Madrid vs Inter: Live updates, minute by minute coverage of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

The 2026–27 UEFA Champions League is officially underway. On Matchday 1 of the league phase, Real Madrid host Inter in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have endured a rocky start to the 2026–27 season. They recently suffered a defeat to Real Betis in LaLiga, leading many to believe the squad has not yet found its footing under manager Jose Mourinho.

In contrast, Inter have won all three of their opening fixtures in Serie A. The Nerazzurri are also coming off a 2025–26 domestic title run, establishing them as genuine contenders for the Champions League crown this campaign.