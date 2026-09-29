Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal career enters new territory as 18-year record streak finally ends after Jorge Jesus’ unexpected decision

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus were at the center of an unusual moment during Portugal’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway, with the veteran captain watching the entire match from the substitutes’ bench. Ronaldo was available and even appeared ready to enter during the closing stages, but Jesus ultimately decided against using him as the game developed in a different direction.

Ronaldo’s omission from the starting lineup was significant, but the initial plan suggested that his night in Oslo would still involve some playing time. Jesus later revealed that he had expected to introduce the Portugal captain during the final stages of the match. “I had even agreed with him that he would come on for the final half-hour, but the match didn’t require it,” Jesus explained after the game.

The situation changed because Goncalo Ramos was having an influential performance. Ramos scored the Selecao’s second goal after taking advantage of a mistake from goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and also had another effort ruled out for offside, giving Jesus little reason to remove him while Portugal was protecting its lead. “Gonçalo Ramos was playing well, he had scored a goal, he had another one ruled out, and I felt it wasn’t the right moment to take him off,” the experinced coach told ESPN.

The decision immediately created a remarkable statistic surrounding one of the longest international careers in soccer history. Ronaldo had experienced something similar before, but more than 18 years had passed since the previous competitive match in which he remained an unused substitute for Portugal.

Tweet placeholder

Ronaldo’s 18-year streak finally comes to an end

For the first time since June 15, 2008, Ronaldo completed an official Portugal match without stepping onto the pitch despite being available and included in the squad. The previous occasion came at Euro 2008, when Portugal faced Switzerland in its final group-stage match. Portugal had already secured qualification for the quarter-finals, and then-coach Luiz Felipe Scolari made several changes as Ronaldo remained on the bench throughout a 2-0 defeat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detail Information Date September 27, 2026 Opponent Norway Competition UEFA Nations League Result Norway 1-2 Portugal Previous Full Bench June 15, 2008 (vs. Switzerland) Time Between Benchings 6,678 days

Since that night, Ronaldo had occasionally started on the bench in competitive matches, but he had always eventually entered the game when available. The Norway match therefore ended an extraordinary 18-year streak, spanning more than 6,600 days.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Jesus say about his decision?

With Norway pushing for an equalizer late in the game, Jesus decided that Portugal needed a different type of player to help preserve the advantage. The coach was also keen to make clear that Ronaldo’s absence had nothing to do with a physical problem. “It wasn’t to protect him physically, because he was fit to play for as long as I wanted,” Jesus said.

The Portugal coach explained that the circumstances on the pitch ultimately made Ronaldo’s introduction unnecessary. Instead of bringing on the captain, Jesus chose an option he believed would provide greater balance as Portugal attempted to see out the 2-1 victory. “The match continued to develop and it was no longer the right moment for Cris to come on; instead, we needed another player to guarantee balance and the result,” he added.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the unusual decision, Jesus rejected the idea that Ronaldo had been pushed out of his plans. The coach stressed that leaving him on the bench for the entire match was a decision specific to the circumstances against Norway rather than a declaration about his international future. “It was a decision. I didn’t think it was the ideal moment, I needed a player with different characteristics, but that doesn’t mean he is out of the picture — quite the opposite,” the manager added.