Lionel Messi could bring legendary career to an end in 2026 despite Inter Miami deal running until 2028 due to one emotional reason

Lionel Messi could be approaching the final months of his extraordinary professional career, with a new report claiming the Argentine is considering retiring from soccer at the end of 2026 despite having a contract with Inter Miami that runs until 2028. The possibility would bring an unexpected twist to the closing stages of a career that has already delivered almost every major individual and team honor available.

The report comes from Footy Headlines, which says an anonymous but reliable source has provided information suggesting Messi is seriously weighing up an earlier retirement. However, the outlet has stressed that there is no 100% confirmation of the claim, meaning the situation remains speculative for now.

Messi’s current agreement with Inter Miami is understood to run through the end of the 2027-28 MLS season, giving him the option to remain in professional soccer for roughly another two years. A decision to retire at the end of 2026 would therefore mean leaving the game considerably earlier than the end of his existing contract.

Footy Headlines usually focuses on soccer shirts, boots and equipment leaks rather than major career developments, making the report particularly unusual for the outlet. It has nevertheless stood by its information while repeatedly emphasizing that the claim has not been independently confirmed by Messi, Inter Miami or another official source.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

The timing is also significant because the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has already made one major decision about his future this year. The 39-year-old stepped away from international action with Argentina after the 2026 World Cup. Thus, he will play his final international game in the Albiceleste colors against Benin on October 6, 2026, at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

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The reason behind the possible decision

The report’s timing comes shortly after the death of Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, on August 8, an event that had a profound personal impact on the Argentine. The decision to retire from international soccer also came after years of intense competition and following a World Cup campaign that ended with Argentina‘s defeat to Spain in the final.

Messi subsequently indicated that the time had come to close his international career, with his farewell understood to have been influenced by the emotional circumstances surrounding his family as well as the fact that he had already achieved the biggest prizes available with Argentina. Footy Headlines now reports that those circumstances are part of the wider context surrounding his consideration of a complete retirement from professional soccer.

Jorge Messi and Lionel Messi

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That does not mean the superstar has confirmed that he will stop playing at the end of the year. He remains involved with Inter Miami and has continued his club career after returning from international duty, while the report itself makes clear that the information has not yet reached the level of official confirmation.

Inter Miami risk losing Messi earlier than expected

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, transforming the club’s profile and becoming one of the biggest attractions in Major League Soccer. His existing contract was designed to keep him in South Florida until December 2028, meaning a retirement at the end of 2026 would represent a substantial change to the expected timeline.

The Argentine has also continued to play a major role for the club at the age of 39. His arrival helped turn the Herons into a global soccer brand, while his performances have continued to attract enormous attention across MLS and beyond.

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Lionel Messi #10 and Inter Miami lift the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

If the report eventually proves accurate, Messi would finish his professional career after more than two decades at the highest level. His honors include eight Ballon d’Or awards, Champions League titles with Barcelona, domestic trophies in Spain and France, the 2022 World Cup, and multiple Copa America triumphs.