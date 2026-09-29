Why is Pedri not starting for Spain vs Croatia in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Spain face Croatia on Matchday 2 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League. However, Pedri will not feature in the starting lineup for the reigning World Cup champions.

Manager Luis de la Fuente has decided to leave Pedri out of the starting XI to face Croatia. Nevertheless, the decision does not come as a total surprise.

Luis de la Fuente has periodically rotated Pedri out of Spain’s starting lineups during his managerial tenure. The move is purely tactical, as the Barcelona midfielder is fully fit and not carrying an injury.

Pedri has become an effective impact substitute

According to reports, Luis de la Fuente prefers alternative tactical dynamics in central midfield alongside anchors like Rodri or Fabián Ruiz. While some fans expected Pedri to automatically start given his regular starring role at Barcelona, De la Fuente has often favored alternative pairings in his system.

However, as a substitute, Pedri has proven to be an exceptional game-changer. He frequently enters matches in the second half when La Roja require greater possession control and creative incisiveness in the final third.

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For this match, De la Fuente has opted to deploy Fabián Ruiz, Martín Zubimendi, and Fermín López in midfield. The manager’s selection allows him to rotate his options while managing workloads across a demanding international window.