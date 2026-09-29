Why is Christian Pulisic not playing today for USMNT against Chile in 2026 International friendly?

Christian Pulisic will be one of the biggest names missing when the United States takes on Chile in St. Louis, leaving plenty of questions about why the Milan star is absent from Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. The national team has already shown it can produce plenty of excitement without several of its established stars, opening the new 2030 World Cup cycle with a 4-1 win over Peru.

The United States made a statement in its first match after the 2026 World Cup, defeating Peru 4-1 in Orlando on Saturday. Eleven players made their senior debuts, while Justin Ellis, Julian Hall, Malik Tillman and Sebastian Berhalter all found the net in a performance that gave Pochettino plenty of encouragement.

The result also highlighted how much the national team is changing. Several teenagers were given opportunities, with Cavan Sullivan becoming the youngest United States debutant since Freddy Adu in 2006, while Hall scored and assisted after coming off the bench.

The Chile match provides another chance to continue that experimentation. With four matches scheduled during the September-October international window, Pochettino is expected to rotate heavily rather than rely on the same XI that started against Peru.

Chile arrives after difficult night against Canada

Chile enters the friendly after a 1-0 defeat to Canada on Saturday, with the match becoming even more complicated after two players were sent off. Captain Gabriel Suazo and Lucas Cepeda will therefore miss the meeting with the United States through suspension.

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Nicolas Cordova remains in charge of the Chilean national team on an interim basis following Ricardo Gareca’s departure. The national team has also endured a difficult period in recent years, having missed the 2026 World Cup and now looking to rebuild with a younger group.

The United States has not beaten Chile since 2000, although the most recent meeting ended 1-1 in 2019, with Pulisic scoring in the fourth minute. The all-time series dates back to the 1950 World Cup, when Chile defeated the United States 5-2.

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So, why is Christian Pulisic not playing?

Pulisic was left out of the United States squad for the entire September-October international window, meaning he is unavailable for the Chile match. The decision is linked to a combination of fitness management following his World Cup injury and Pochettino’s desire to evaluate younger players at the beginning of the new cycle.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States reacts after challenged by Youri Tielemans #8 of Belgium

Pulisic suffered a right lower-leg injury during the United States’ 2026 World Cup defeat to Belgium and subsequently missed much of Milan’s preseason. Although he has since returned to club action and scored against Lecce on September 20, the timing of this international window gives him an opportunity to continue rebuilding his match fitness.

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Pochettino has also deliberately selected a youthful 28-player roster featuring 13 uncapped players, using the four friendlies to examine players who could become part of the national team’s future. The manager had previously emphasized evaluating other options rather than immediately bringing back established stars who were still working toward full fitness.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States reacts

Importantly, Pulisic’s absence does not mean he has been removed from the national team’s plans. The winger has already scored on his return to action for the Rossoneri, and the decision is primarily about recovery, workload and giving opportunities to a new generation during non-competitive fixtures.

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