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Carlo Ancelotti vows patience with Vinicius Junior after Brazil’s 4-2 win over Australia

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Vinicius Junior of Brazil
© Albert Perez/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Brazil

Having coached Vinícius Júnior at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti knows the winger’s qualities inside and out. Now that they have reunited with the Brazilian national team, the manager expects the forward to shine and prove his true worth.

Brazil secured a 4–2 victory over Australia in their second international friendly match against the Socceroos. Vinícius managed to convert a late penalty, though it was far from his standout performance for A Seleção.

Following the match, Carlo Ancelotti was questioned about Vini’s display, and the manager preached patience regarding the star forward, expressing full confidence that his top form will emerge soon.

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Vini Jr. deserves my patience. I know Vini very well. He’s an important player for Brazil and he will continue to be in the future,” Ancelotti said. “Even when Vini isn’t it in his best moment, he can still make the difference like he did today. Personally, I will be very patient, because he deserves this patience.”

Vinícius Júnior has lost stardom in Brazil

In recent months, Barcelona winger Raphinha has emerged as one of Brazil’s most vital players. However, with Raphinha’s rise, Vinícius Júnior has seen his standing as the focal star of the national team diminish.

Neymar’s Brazil No. 10 era ends as Raphinha inherits iconic shirt once owned by Pele, Kaka, and Ronaldinho: Who else has worn it?

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Neymar’s Brazil No. 10 era ends as Raphinha inherits iconic shirt once owned by Pele, Kaka, and Ronaldinho: Who else has worn it?

Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil.

Vinicius Junior #7 of Brazil.

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During the World Cup, Vinícius produced a few bright moments, but overall it was a quiet tournament for the winger. Expectations surrounding him were exceptionally high, and he was unable to fulfill them completely.

With more time at the helm, Ancelotti expects his tactical setup to help Vinícius flourish once again. Having brought out the best in him during their time together in Madrid, the Italian manager knows precisely what is needed to restore Vini to peak form.

Brazil facea a major transition

Entering the World Cup, Brazil were widely expected to be top contenders. While they managed to navigate the group stage, their campaign in the knockout rounds fell well short of expectations.

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Brazil were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Norway. Many supporters view the exit as part of a broader, difficult transition period, but established stars like Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior must deliver during these challenging times to prove their true value.

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