Toni Kroos bids farewell to Dani Carvajal before Real Madrid exit: ‘One of the greatest is leaving’

Real Madrid may not have much left to play for in Saturday’s match against Athletic Club after settling for second place behind Barcelona. However, it will still be a very emotional day for the fans as Dani Carvajal is set to play his final match for the club. Club icon Toni Kroos bid farewell to his former teammate.

Kroos wrote: “Madridistas, tomorrow one of the greatest is leaving. One of our own! Someone who was always an example because of his attitude. Someone who defended Real Madrid in every situation with everything he had. Give him the farewell he deserves tomorrow! Let him leave through the front door! Make him feel the same thing I was able to feel two years ago! It was a pleasure playing with you. Thank you, Dani Carvajal.”

Carvajal did not deliver his best performances over the last two years after the knee injury he suffered in October 2023 forced him to take a step back in his career. Ultimately, the club decided not to renew the contract that expires in June, bringing the right back’s time with Real Madrid to an end.

Álvaro Arbeloa on Carvajal

The successful run of the right back lasted 13 years after he returned from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013. His spell at the club was so long that he even shared the locker room with Álvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa didn’t consider Carvajal very much (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

This was also an important press conference for the manager, who confirmed he will not continue in his role while also detailing the plan for the captain to receive the farewell he deserves from the fans.

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Arbeloa said: “Carvajal is a symbol of what a Real Madrid player should be. The fact that he is from home, a homegrown player, and helped lay the foundation for Real Madrid makes him special and unique. It will be a very special day for all of us to be able to give him the tribute and ovation he deserves. He will be in the starting lineup, and when I substitute him, I hope everyone rises to their feet and leaves with a great memory of tomorrow. I’m sure he is going to be proud of everything he has done for Real Madrid, and we have been very lucky to have him.”

David Alaba also leaves Real Madrid

Saturday will not only be Carvajal’s final match for Real Madrid, as David Alaba is also leaving the club. His time at Real Madrid was very different from his teammate’s because injuries prevented him from showing his best version after leaving Bayern Munich. The move involving the versatile defender was announced by the club in a statement that included a quote from Florentino Pérez.

In the statement, the club president said: “Alaba leaves with the affection of all Madridistas for his commitment, his work ethic, and an iconic image on our road to La Decimocuarta that came to symbolize the celebration of a victory and is now part of the history of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.”

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