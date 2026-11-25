Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Roma on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO PSG vs Roma WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, November 25, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

PSG host Roma on Wednesday, November 25 in the Champions League. They come into this one in strong form, having beaten Nice 3-2 on November 21 after a 1-0 win over Troyes and a 6-0 rout of Villarreal. Three straight wins have PSG rolling, and a result here would keep that momentum going in Europe.

Roma visit Paris on the back of their own winning run. They thrashed Parma 5-1 on November 21 and beat Sassuolo 3-0 on November 7, though their November 3 meeting with Man Utd ended in a 2-3 loss. Two wins in their last three have Roma heading into this trip with confidence, and they will look to carry that form into a difficult away test.

PSG vs Roma: their only meeting

They have met once on record, and it ended level.

Match Score Date Competition Roma vs. PSG 1-1 July 20, 2017 International Champions Cup

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings before Matchday 5

# Team P GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 5 +10 15 2 PSG 4 +15 12 3 Como 1907 5 +14 12 4 Real Betis 5 +4 12 5 Arsenal 5 +5 11 6 Manchester City 5 +5 10 7 Dortmund 5 +2 10 8 Barcelona 4 +8 9 9 Aston Villa 5 +5 9 10 Liverpool 4 +4 9 11 Club Brugge 4 +4 9 12 Sporting 4 +4 9 13 Galatasaray 5 +0 9 14 Bayern Munich 4 +7 8 15 Stuttgart 4 +3 7 16 Bodo Glimt 5 -4 7 17 Inter Milan 4 +2 6 18 LASK 5 +0 6 19 Manchester United 4 +0 6 20 Porto 5 +0 6 21 RB Leipzig 5 -4 6 22 Fenerbahce 4 -5 5 23 Roma 4 +2 4 24 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 +0 4 25 Viking 4 -1 4 26 Atletico Madrid 4 -1 4 27 Napoli 5 -5 4 28 PSV 5 -5 4 29 Villarreal 4 -6 3 30 Sabah FK 4 -6 3 31 AEK Athens 5 -7 3 32 Feyenoord 5 -8 3 33 Lens 5 -14 3 34 Slavia Praha 4 -4 1 35 Lille 4 -6 1 36 Slovan Bratislava 5 -18 0

Advertisement

Advertisement

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa Tuesday, November 24, 2026 12:45 PM Bodo Glimt vs. LASK Tuesday, November 24, 2026 12:45 PM Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Real Madrid vs. PSV Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. Lens Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Como 1907 vs. AEK Athens Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. Napoli Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Feyenoord vs. Porto Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Arsenal vs. Dortmund Tuesday, November 24, 2026 3:00 PM Sabah FK vs. Barcelona Wednesday, November 25, 2026 12:45 PM Slavia Praha vs. Villarreal Wednesday, November 25, 2026 12:45 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahce Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Sporting vs. Manchester United Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM PSG vs. Roma Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Lille vs. Bayern Munich Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Stuttgart Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Club Brugge vs. Liverpool Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Viking Wednesday, November 25, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary