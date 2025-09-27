Trending topics:
U20 World Cup
How to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

A fan of Paraguay waves a flag
© Christian Alvarenga/Getty ImagesA fan of Paraguay waves a flag
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20
WHAT 2025 U20 World Cup
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Saturday, September 27, 2025
WHERE Fubo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One, Fox Soccer Plus
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Paraguay U20 open their World Cup journey with plenty of buzz, as the program looks to build on the momentum of the nation’s soccer resurgence and the senior team’s recent return to the global stage. This promising squad enters with high hopes of making a deep run

The road for them starts with a tough test against Panama. Once considered a minor player in international soccer, Panama have steadily risen to become one of CONCACAF’s most respected programs, and their U20 side is eager to prove it belongs among the world’s best.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
