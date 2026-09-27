How to watch Norway vs Portugal in USA: 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norway vs Portugal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Norway vs Portugal

WHAT: Nations League

WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Sunday, September 27, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Norway enters this crucial Nations League fixture in formidable form, having built an impressive record of consistency and firepower. Since the beginning of 2025, the Norwegians have lost only two of 21 matches, winning 15 and demonstrating a lethal attack that averages 2.86 goals per game. Spearheaded by the phenomenal Erling Haaland, who started the campaign with a brace against Denmark, Norway is riding a wave of confidence after a strong showing at the World Cup that saw them reach the quarter-finals.

Portugal, however, represents a significant challenge as the reigning Nations League champions. They began their title defense with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wales and have been a difficult side to beat, losing just three of their last 20 games. With both teams level on three points in Group 4, this clash in Oslo is more than just another match; it is a battle for control of the group, and the outcome will likely play a decisive role in determining which nation advances.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The trajectories of these two teams present a fascinating contrast. Norway is a nation on the rise, having earned promotion to League A and solidified its status as a serious contender on the international stage. Their recent success is built on a foundation of physical intensity and the unparalleled finishing ability of their superstar striker. Their 3-2 win over Denmark showcased both their attacking prowess and their resilience, qualities they will need against a top-tier opponent.

Portugal is navigating a new era under manager Jorge Jesus, who is implementing a system focused on aggressive pressing and possession-based football. Against Wales, they controlled 63% of the ball but struggled to convert their dominance into goals, an issue they must resolve against a more potent Norwegian side. The tactical battle will likely hinge on whether Portugal’s midfield can dictate the tempo and break down Norway’s defense, or if Norway’s direct, physical approach and Haaland’s clinical efficiency can exploit the space left by Portugal’s high press.

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The motivations for both squads are crystal clear. For Norway, this home fixture is a massive opportunity to make a statement and prove they can defeat the continent’s elite. A victory would solidify their position as group leaders and fuel their ambitions of winning the tournament. For Portugal, it is about asserting their authority under new leadership and taking a vital step toward retaining their crown. The stakes are incredibly high, and neither side can afford to drop points in what is expected to be a tightly contested affair.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, Portugal has held a clear advantage in this fixture. Across 11 all-time meetings, including friendlies, Portugal has claimed eight victories, with Norway winning just once and two matches ending in a draw. This dominance is even more pronounced in competitive fixtures, where Portugal has won five of six encounters in European Championship qualifiers. The historical record heavily favors the visitors, who have consistently found ways to overcome the Norwegians.

However, recent history suggests a more balanced contest. The last time these two nations met in a competitive setting was during the Euro 2012 qualifiers, where the home team won 1-0 in each leg. That result in Oslo remains Norway’s only competitive victory over Portugal, a piece of history they will be desperate to repeat. While the overall record is one-sided, the more recent results indicate that home advantage plays a significant role in this matchup.

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A notable trend in their official encounters is the prevalence of low-scoring games. Three of the last five competitive matches between Norway and Portugal have ended with a 1-0 scoreline, and both teams have found the net in only two of those five games. The average goals per game in those fixtures stands at just 2.0, a stark contrast to the high-scoring affairs Norway has been involved in lately. This historical data suggests a tense, tactical battle is more likely than an open, end-to-end contest.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams arrive in Oslo near full strength, with their key players available for this pivotal Nations League showdown.

Norway’s squad is built around the core that performed so well at the World Cup. Manager Ståle Solbakken has a settled team, led by Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard in midfield and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland up front. Both stars are in exceptional form for their clubs and country. The only notable absentee is Atlético Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth, but Norway has enough attacking depth to compensate for his absence.

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Portugal’s new manager, Jorge Jesus, has begun to put his stamp on the squad, making several changes from the World Cup roster. While key figures like Rúben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, and João Félix remain, new faces have been introduced. The biggest question mark hangs over the role of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. At 41, his inclusion will be a major talking point, as his style may not perfectly align with the high-pressing system Jesus prefers.

Norway Projected XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Østigård, Møller Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Ødegaard; Nusa, Bobb, Haaland.

This lineup maximizes Norway’s strengths, with a solid backline and a dynamic midfield trio designed to support the attack. Ødegaard will be the creative fulcrum, tasked with providing service to the formidable Haaland. The pace and trickery of wingers Nusa and Bobb will be crucial in stretching the Portuguese defense and creating space for the star striker.

Portugal Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Félix; Ronaldo.

Portugal is expected to field a 4-2-3-1 formation focused on controlling the midfield through the PSG partnership of João Neves and Vitinha. Bruno Fernandes will operate as the primary playmaker, linking the midfield with a fluid and talented front four. All eyes will be on whether Ronaldo leads the line or if Jesus opts for a more mobile forward to execute his tactical game plan.

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More details on how to watch

You can find the Norway vs Portugal live stream on Fubo in the United States. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, ensuring you can watch the game on your TV, computer, or mobile device. Compatible devices include Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and web browsers.

A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to the Norway vs Portugal channel but also a wealth of other soccer content. You can watch other top international competitions and major European leagues, including LaLiga and Bundesliga.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, offering great value for soccer fans who want comprehensive coverage of the sport. The subscription provides access to live games, replays, and exclusive content all season long.

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Beyond soccer, Fubo offers a diverse library of entertainment options. Subscribers can enjoy a vast selection of movies, popular TV shows, and live coverage of other sports, making it an all-in-one solution for your streaming needs.

For a complete list of Nations League games, visit our Nations League TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.