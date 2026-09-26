Why isn’t Jordan Pickford starting today for England vs Spain in 2026-27 Nations League?

England kicks off its Nations League campaign against Spain at Wembley on Saturday, but Jordan Pickford won’t be the one in goal for Thomas Tuchel’s side. The longtime England No. 1 has been left on the bench for a match that marks the Three Lions‘ first fixture of this new Nations League cycle.

James Trafford, the Leeds United goalkeeper, will start in Pickford‘s place, with Tuchel opting for the change due to tactical considerations rather than any injury concern.

The decision signals that the manager is beginning to introduce some fresh faces into his setup in this post-World Cup era, even with a proven veteran available to him.

It remains to be seen whether Pickford will get minutes off the bench today or simply has to wait for another fixture to reclaim his starting spot, with Tuchel using this window to evaluate whether Trafford is ready to eventually take over the role.

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A modern England legend now watching from the bench

Pickford was one of England’s standout performers at the 2026 World Cup and remains one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in the nation’s history, with 91 caps and 46 clean sheets that place him second only to Peter Shilton among English goalkeepers in international appearances.

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His resume includes breaking England’s penalty shootout curse at the 2018 World Cup and starting in back-to-back European Championship finals, making this benching a notable moment rather than a routine rotation.

At 32, Pickford is still very much in his prime and has shown no signs of decline in either club or international form, which makes Tuchel’s decision less about performance and more about managing competition for places heading into a new cycle.