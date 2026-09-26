How to watch Canada vs Chile in USA: 2026 International Friendly, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Canada vs Chile on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Canada vs Chile

WHAT: International Friendly

WHEN: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT • Saturday, September 26, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Coming off a historic run at the 2026 World Cup, Canada returns to action in front of a home crowd in Toronto. After reaching the knockout stage for the first time ever, manager Jesse Marsch is tasked with building on that momentum and proving his squad belongs among the world’s elite. This friendly serves as the first step in a new cycle, making a statement win a top priority.

For Chile, this match represents another step in a challenging rebuilding process. After failing to qualify for the last two World Cups, the national team is in a period of transition under manager Nicolás Córdova. Facing a confident Canadian side on the road provides a crucial test for a new generation of players looking to restore the nation’s former glory.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations enter this friendly on starkly different trajectories. Canada is riding a wave of confidence after co-hosting a successful tournament and securing its first-ever World Cup victory. The national mood is optimistic, with the team looking to solidify its gains. In contrast, Chile is navigating a delicate period, attempting to integrate new talent while moving on from the golden generation that delivered so much success.

The tactical battle will likely pit Canada’s high-energy, vertical style against Chile’s more compact and cautious approach. Jesse Marsch is known for implementing aggressive, transition-based systems, and his team will look to use its speed to disrupt the Chilean backline. Chile, meanwhile, will likely focus on defensive organization and aim to frustrate the hosts, picking their moments to counter-attack.

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Motivation will be high on both sides, albeit for different reasons. Canada has the pressure of performing for its home fans and validating its recent success on the global stage. For Chile, every match is an opportunity for its emerging players to prove their worth and fight for a permanent spot in the squad as the team builds toward future competitive tournaments.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, there is almost nothing to separate these two teams, primarily because they have only met twice before. Neither nation has managed to claim a victory, with both previous encounters ending in a draw. This fixture remains a rare and unpredictable matchup in international soccer.

Their most recent meeting was a tense, goalless draw during the group stage of the 2024 Copa América. While the scoreline was even, Canada was arguably the better side, creating more significant scoring opportunities and finishing the match with a substantially higher expected goals (xG) tally. That result ultimately helped Canada advance while eliminating Chile.

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While the head-to-head history suggests a low-scoring affair, Chile’s recent form tells a different story. Their last seven matches have been packed with goals, with both teams scoring in six of those contests. This trend of high-scoring games contrasts sharply with their cagey 0-0 draw against Canada in 2024, adding an element of intrigue to this friendly.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Canada will be without several key players from its World Cup squad, forcing Jesse Marsch to test his team’s depth, while Chile continues to integrate fresh faces into its setup.

The most significant absence for Canada is captain and superstar Alphonso Davies, who is unavailable for this international window. The hosts will also be missing crucial defenders Alistair Johnston and Moïse Bombito, as well as midfielder Ismaël Koné, due to injuries. However, the squad sees the return of veterans Junior Hoilett and Samuel Piette, who missed out on the World Cup.

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Chile’s manager Nicolás Córdova continues his youth movement, even bringing along several youngsters as non-playing ‘guests’ to gain experience with the senior team. The squad will be without Thomas Gillier, Ian Garguez, and Alexander Aravena due to injuries, opening the door for others to make their case for a regular spot in the starting eleven.

Canada Projected XI (4-4-2):

St. Clair; Laryea, Jones, De Fougerolles, Cornelius; Saliba, Eustaquio, Sigur, Buchanan; Oluwaseyi, David.

This 4-4-2 formation provides a balanced and solid structure, allowing Canada’s two forwards to work in tandem. The key player to watch is Jonathan David, who has been in excellent scoring form for his club, Atletico Madrid, and will be expected to lead the line and provide the main goal threat for the home side.

Chile Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Vigouroux; Suazo, Villagra, Salinas, Faundez; Pizarro, Mendez; Cepeda, Reichmuth, Osorio; Tapia.

Chile is expected to line up in a formation that prioritizes defensive stability with a two-man midfield shield. This setup allows the attacking trio behind the striker to support on the counter-attack. Much of their offensive potential will depend on the creativity of players like Darío Osorio to unlock the Canadian defense.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Canada vs Chile on Fubo. The service is accessible on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

In addition to this international friendly, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions. You can watch leagues and tournaments such as LaLiga, Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League, providing a comprehensive package for soccer fans.

A subscription to the service costs $14.99 per month. This plan offers a wide variety of live sports, ensuring you can follow your favorite teams and players throughout the season without needing multiple subscriptions.

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SEE MORE: Complete guide to watching international soccer on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.