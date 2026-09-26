Cristiano Ronaldo’s Norway status up in the air as one goal for Portugal captain could unlock another remarkable international record

Cristiano Ronaldo could have another piece of international history within reach when Portugal faces Norway in the UEFA Nations League. The veteran captain’s availability remains a talking point ahead of the clash, while one goal would give him the opportunity to add another remarkable achievement to an already extraordinary international career.

Ronaldo has continued to rewrite the record books with Portugal well into his 40s, but Norway represents an unusual gap in his otherwise extensive list of opponents. The upcoming meeting with Erling Haaland’s national team could therefore carry an extra layer of significance for the 41-year-old forward.

As of late September 2026, Ronaldo has scored 146 international goals in 234 appearances for Portugal, with those goals coming against 49 different national teams. His scoring record stretches across opponents from UEFA, CAF, AFC, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF and OFC, underlining the extraordinary breadth of his international career.

Luxembourg is Ronaldo’s most frequent international opponent to score against, with 11 goals, followed by Hungary with nine, while Armenia, Lithuania and Sweden have each conceded seven times. Uzbekistan became the 49th different national team on his scoring list when he scored twice in Portugal’s 5-0 World Cup group-stage victory earlier in 2026. Yet there is one notable omission from that list.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after scoring

Another milestone just one goal away for Ronaldo

Ronaldo has never scored against Norway, despite having faced the national team previously. His meetings with the Norwegians include Euro 2012 qualifying matches and a 3-0 Portugal victory in a 2016 friendly, but the Portugal captain failed to find the net in either encounter.

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That means a goal in the upcoming Nations League fixture would make Norway the 50th different national team Ronaldo has scored against, extending his world record for scoring against the most unique international opponents. It would be another remarkable addition to a record that already includes the most international goals in men’s soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal takes a free kick at the Norwegian wall during the EURO 2012 Group H qualifier

The milestone also highlights the longevity behind Ronaldo’s numbers. A career spanning more than two decades has given him opportunities to face an enormous variety of opponents through European Championship and World Cup qualifying, major tournaments and the Nations League.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s next Portugal rival Erling Haaland surpasses Ronaldo Nazario and Zlatan Ibrahimovic with incredible Norway record

Will Ronaldo play against Norway?

While the potential record is clear, there is still uncertainty over exactly how much involvement Ronaldo will have against Norway. Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has left open the possibility that the captain could start, come off the bench or have a more limited role, with the final decision dependent on his condition after training.

When asked whether Ronaldo could potentially fail to feature at all, Jesus explained that the veteran would remain one of his options depending on how he felt before the match: “He will go into the match as the first, second, or third option; that’s all there is to it. I’ll see how Cristiano is tomorrow.

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“He knows his body better than I do, given his long experience, and today’s training session will give him the indications he needs to speak with me afterwards.”, he added. “But I think tomorrow I’ll see him. I’ve already spoken to him today. He played 65 minutes, and I’ll see how he is, whether I start him or whether he goes to the bench and has more time to be ready for the Norway game.”

The comments underline the careful approach being taken with Ronaldo during the international window. Portugal is balancing the importance of its captain with the physical demands of asking a 41-year-old forward to play multiple matches in a short period.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo makes Portugal history with 24th consecutive season call-up: How his incredible run compares to Lionel Messi and Argentina

Jesus already managing Ronaldo’s workload

Ronaldo started Portugal’s 1-0 victory over Wales in Lisbon and played around 65 minutes before being substituted. He was involved in much of Portugal’s attacking work, with the national team registering 15 shots inside the box and Ronaldo contributing to seven of those attempts.

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Jesus has acknowledged that Ronaldo’s workload needs to be managed differently from that of younger players. The Portugal coach said: “The Cris, whether we like it or not, is not Joao Neves, who is 20 years old and can play two games in three days.”