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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Norway in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 2

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring a goal
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring a goal

All eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of an explosive UEFA Nations League showdown. The massive question heading into Sunday’s Matchday 2 clash at Ullevaal Stadion is whether the 41-year-old icon will start for Portugal against a red-hot Norway side. With both heavyweight teams already sitting on three points after massive opening wins, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Norway came from behind to beat Denmark 3-2 in its Nations League opener, with Erling Haaland scoring twice. Portugal, meanwhile, began its campaign with a 1-0 victory over Wales, Joao Felix providing the decisive goal in Jorge Jesus’ first competitive match in charge.

Stale Solbakken’s side made an impressive start to League A by recovering from a 2-0 deficit against Denmark. Oscar Bobb and Haaland put Norway ahead early before Denmark fought back, but Haaland struck again in the second half to secure all three points.

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Haaland now has 64 international goals in 56 appearances for the Nordic side and will be the biggest attacking threat the Selecao das Qunhas must contain. Norway is also competing in League A for the first time after securing promotion from League B in the previous Nations League cycle.

PositionTeamPlayedW-D-LPoints
1.Norway11-0-03
2.Portugal11-0-03
3.Denmark10-0-10
4.Wales10-0-10

The national team also impressed at the 2026 World Cup, reaching the quarter-finals before losing 2-1 to England after extra time. Norway has won 15 of its 25 Nations League matches, although Portugal represents a significant step up in opposition.

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Portugal looks to build under Jorge Jesus

Portugal began the new era under Jesus with a narrow victory over Wales. Joao Felix scored the only goal, but the national team had several opportunities to extend its advantage, with Ronaldo also seeing a goal ruled out by VAR.

The nation was eliminated by eventual champion Spain in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, prompting Roberto Martinez’s departure and Jesus’ appointment. The new coach has retained most of the established players, including Ronaldo, as Portugal begins its defense of the Nations League title.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Head coach Jorge Jesus interacts with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

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The national team has won the competition twice, in 2018-19 and 2024-25, making Portugal the most successful side in the tournament’s history. However, the trip to Oslo will provide a much tougher test than the opening victory over Wales.

So, is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Norway?

Ronaldo’s involvement is one of the biggest lineup questions before kickoff, with Jesus refusing to guarantee that the captain will start. The coach has instead indicated that the final decision will depend on Ronaldo’s condition after training.

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Asked whether Ronaldo could potentially fail to feature at all, Jesus explained that the forward could occupy several different roles depending on how he feels. Jesus said: “He will go into the match as the first, second, or third option; that’s all there is to it. I’ll see how Cristiano is tomorrow. He knows his body better than I do, given his long experience, and today’s training session will give him the indications he needs to speak with me afterwards.”

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The comments mean Ronaldo could start, begin on the bench, or potentially have his involvement limited, with Jesus placing considerable importance on the player’s own assessment of his physical condition. The 41-year-old superstar played approximately 65 minutes against Wales before being replaced.

Portugal vs Norway: Projected lineups

Norway projected XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Aursnes; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Schjelderup.

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Portugal projected XI (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Silva, Felix; Ronaldo.

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