How to watch Germany vs Greece in USA: 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Germany vs Greece on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Germany vs Greece

WHAT: Nations League

WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Sunday, September 27, 2026

WHERE: Fubo

STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Germany enters its second Nations League match with a sense of urgency as new manager Jürgen Klopp seeks his first victory. In his debut, the team secured a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, showing flashes of Klopp’s signature high-energy style before conceding a late equalizer. This clash in Augsburg marks Klopp’s first home game, and with Germany positioned as heavy favorites, the pressure is on to deliver a statement win in front of the home crowd.

Meanwhile, Greece arrives in Germany full of confidence after snapping a five-game winless streak with a dramatic 2-1 away victory over Serbia. That result, secured with a 94th-minute winner, proved that Ivan Jovanović’s squad can deliver on the road. While the odds are stacked against them, their recent performance suggests they possess the quality and resilience to make this a far more competitive fixture than anticipated, posing a genuine threat to Klopp’s home debut.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations enter this match on divergent trajectories. Germany is at the dawn of a new era under Jürgen Klopp, a rebuilding phase focused on instilling a fresh identity and recovering its elite status. Their opening draw showed both promise and vulnerability, indicating the transition is still a work in progress. In contrast, Greece is riding a wave of momentum, their victory in Serbia providing a major psychological boost and a clear sign of their growing capabilities away from home.

The tactical battle will likely pit Germany’s aggressive, high-pressing system against Greece’s organized and dangerous counter-attack. A Klopp-led team is expected to dominate possession and apply relentless pressure, but as seen against the Netherlands, this can leave them exposed defensively. Greece demonstrated their offensive firepower by registering 26 shots against Serbia, and they will look to exploit any space Germany leaves behind. The game will be won or lost in the transitions and Germany’s ability to maintain defensive discipline.

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Motivation runs high on both sides for different reasons. For Germany, this match is about securing a crucial first win for their celebrated new manager and building momentum in the Nations League group. Anything less than a convincing victory will be seen as a setback. For Greece, this is an opportunity to prove they can challenge Europe’s top teams. Building on their successful away results against nations like England and Scotland, a positive result in Germany would be a massive statement of intent.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this has been a one-sided fixture. Germany has never lost to Greece in 10 meetings, boasting a dominant record of seven wins and three draws. This long-standing unbeaten streak establishes them as the clear historical powerhouse in this matchup, a trend they will be determined to continue under new leadership.

Looking at recent encounters, the pattern of German control holds. The last competitive game between them was at the 2012 Euros, where Germany advanced with a 4-2 victory in the quarter-finals. More recently, they met for a friendly in 2024, with Germany again emerging victorious with a 2-1 comeback win. These results underscore Germany’s consistent ability to find a way to win against the Greeks.

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The data from their past meetings points toward a high likelihood of goals. The last five matches between Germany and Greece have produced an average of 3.2 goals per game. Notably, both teams have found the net in three of their last five official contests. Germany’s last two competitive wins over Greece both ended with a 4-2 scoreline, suggesting that an open, attacking game could be on the cards once again.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are contending with significant injuries to key attacking players, forcing tactical reshuffles ahead of this crucial Nations League clash.

Germany’s preparations under Jürgen Klopp have been hampered by fitness issues. Attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala was a late withdrawal before the Netherlands match, while Arsenal forward Kai Havertz was forced off with an injury during the game. With both players, alongside Brajan Gruda, ruled out, Klopp will have to adjust his offensive strategy and rely on other talents to provide the creative spark.

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Greece is also missing crucial young stars, with Dortmund’s Giannis Konstantelias and Brighton’s Stefanos Tzímas sidelined. Despite these absences, the squad is considered one of Greece’s most talented in recent memory. Manager Ivan Jovanović will count on in-form players like Christos Tzolis and Anastasios Douvikas, the hero against Serbia, to lead the line and challenge the German defense.

Germany Projected XI (4-2-3-1): ter Stegen; Vagnoman, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlović; Karl, Musiala, Wirtz; Ebnoutalib.

This lineup reflects Klopp’s likely preference for a 4-2-3-1 formation, blending experience with emerging talent. Despite being an injury doubt, Musiala’s inclusion in projections highlights his importance, though his spot may be taken by another creative player. The focus will be on Younes Ebnoutalib to lead the attack after making his senior debut as a substitute against the Netherlands.

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Greece Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Mouzakitis, Zafeiris; Masouras, Karetsas, Tzolis; Douvikas.

Greece is expected to match Germany’s formation, with a lineup built to be solid defensively and lethal on the break. The defense is anchored by Premier League regular Konstantinos Mavropanos and Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas. The attack will be spearheaded by Anastasios Douvikas, who will look to continue his goal-scoring form, supported by the dangerous Christos Tzolis from the wing.

More details on how to watch

The Germany vs Greece channel for US viewers is Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, ensuring you can watch the game from anywhere.

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In addition to this Nations League fixture, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream games from LaLiga, Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League, making it a comprehensive package for any soccer fan.

A subscription to Fubo is priced at $14.99 per month, offering great value for the amount of live sports content available. This plan includes access to every match from the featured leagues and tournaments.

Beyond soccer, the service also boasts a deep library of other content. Subscribers can enjoy a vast selection of movies, popular TV series, and live coverage of other sports, providing entertainment for everyone.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Nations League games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.