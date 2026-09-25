Cristiano Ronaldo sacrificed for one tactical reason as Jorge Jesus reveals why he took Portugal’s captain off early vs Wales

Just one tactical consideration led to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s early substitution as Jorge Jesus explains why he benched his star forward, with the Portugal captain’s first game under his new manager ending with an unexpected early exit. Ronaldo started against Wales and remained heavily involved throughout a tense Nations League contest, but Jesus eventually decided that another option was needed for the closing stages.

Portugal secured a 1-0 victory over Wales at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, giving Jesus a winning start in his first game in charge. Joao Felix scored the only goal, while Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening that included several missed opportunities and a disallowed effort.

The match marked the veteran’s 234th appearance for Portugal after the 41-year-old decided to continue his international career following the 2026 World Cup. He started alongside his Al-Nassr teammate Felix, but his night quickly became one of missed opportunities rather than another milestone.

CR7 registered seven shots, more than any other player on the pitch, yet could not find the net. His best opportunity came shortly after half-time when Ruben Neves delivered a dangerous ball into the area, but Ronaldo sent his effort over with the goal seemingly at his mercy.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

There were other chances too, including an early effort that went wide and another shot that was comfortably collected by Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward. Ronaldo’s frustration was clear, particularly after what looked like his breakthrough was eventually ruled out by VAR.

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Ronaldo thought he had scored

The Portugal captain appeared to have finally found his 147th international goal when he raced onto a Bruno Fernandes pass and calmly slid the ball past Ward. Ronaldo immediately ran toward the corner to celebrate his trademark Siuuu, only for VAR to intervene.

The goal was disallowed because Ronaldo had strayed offside when Fernandes played the pass. It proved to be his final major involvement of the night, as Jesus made the decision to replace him with Goncalo Ramos shortly afterward.

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Jesus reveals why Ronaldo was sacrificed

The substitution naturally raised questions because Portugal was protecting a narrow lead with 25 minutes remaining. Jesus later explained that his decision was based on the specific demands of the game rather than simply Ronaldo’s failure to score.

“I took Ronaldo off with 25 minutes left to play. Why? Because I thought it was important to have a fresh player who could defend by pressing and not allow their centre-backs to build the play easily,” Jesus explained after the match.

The Portugal coach wanted greater intensity from the first line of defence and believed Ramos could provide it. “I wanted a player with defensive speed in the first line of defence, which is the forwards. I knew Goncalo could do that,” Jesus added.

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That meant Ronaldo was sacrificed for a tactical pressing adjustment, with Jesus accepting that Portugal could lose some technical quality while gaining more defensive energy. “We might lose something technically in certain situations, but we would gain something at another moment in the game,” he said.

Jesus had already planned Ronaldo’s substitution

Jesus didn’t suddenly decide on the subtitution after Ronaldo’s missed chances. The Portugal manager revealed that he had already expected to remove his captain during the match, regardless of whether Ronaldo managed to score. “I also knew that Cris could play for longer, another five minutes or another ten at most, because I was going to take him off during the game. I had already planned that,” he added.

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That explanation is significant because it shows the substitution was part of Jesus’ broader approach to managing Ronaldo. The coach knows the forward well from their time together at Al-Nassr and appears prepared to make decisions based on the needs of the match rather than simply Ronaldo’s status.

The victory gave Jesus the perfect competitive start, but Portugal now faces a busy period in the Nations League. The national team is scheduled to meet Norway on Sunday, followed by Denmark and another meeting with Norway on October 4.

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