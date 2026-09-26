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Is Alphonso Davies playing today? Confirmed lineups for Canada vs Chile in 2026 International friendly

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Alphonso Davies #19 of Canada warms up
© Getty ImagesAlphonso Davies #19 of Canada warms up

Canada and Chile are set to meet at BMO Field in Toronto on Saturday, September 26, in an international friendly that will mark a new chapter for both national teams. Alphonso Davies is among the biggest names attracting attention ahead of the game, although his availability is one of several major questions surrounding Jesse Marsch’s side.

The fixture comes after Canada’s historic run to the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, while Chile is beginning a rebuilding process after missing the tournament. The two national teams last met at the 2024 Copa America, playing out a 0-0 draw that helped Canada advance to the knockout stage.

The Reds will return to action hoping to build on their best-ever World Cup campaign. The national team reached the Round of 16 for the first time, although its tournament ended with a 3-0 defeat to Morocco.

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Marsch’s side has three friendlies scheduled before entering the next CONCACAF Nations League campaign, where Canada is automatically through to the quarter-finals. The national team has also lost only once in its last eight matches on home soil, with that defeat coming against Switzerland at the World Cup.

Jesse Marsch, Head Coach of Canada, speaks with his players in a huddle after the team&#039;s victory.

Jesse Marsch, Head Coach of Canada, speaks with his players in a huddle after the team’s victory.

BMO Field has generally been a difficult venue for visiting teams, with Canada’s last defeat there coming almost three years ago against Jamaica. Canada can also extend its unbeaten run against South American opposition to four matches, having beaten Venezuela 2-0 in November 2025 and drawn with Colombia and Ecuador late last year.

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Chile is entering new era

Chile arrives in Toronto after missing a third consecutive World Cup, finishing at the bottom of CONMEBOL qualifying with only two wins from 18 matches. The national team has since begun rebuilding under Nicolas Cordova, who has overseen a more encouraging run of results.

Cordova’s side has lost only one of its last six internationals and has scored in five consecutive matches. The national team also defeated DR Congo 2-1 in June, while its recent attacking improvement has seen it score 10 goals across its last five games.

Chile players react after losing in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifier game.

Chile players react after losing in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifier game.

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The visitors have also enjoyed success against teams from the CONCACAF region this decade, with their most recent meeting against Panama ending in a 5-0 victory in 2023. Chile is unbeaten in its last three meetings with Canada, including a 2-1 victory during the Canada Cup in Toronto in 1995.

Is Alphonso Davies playing for Canada?

The biggest team-news development concerns Alphonso Davies, who will not feature for Canada against Chile. The captain missed much of the World Cup because of injury and is now unavailable because he is taking a delayed honeymoon.

Canada will also be without first-choice World Cup goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, who is unavailable for personal reasons. Derek Cornelius has suffered a lower-body injury, Jeevan Badwal is dealing with a hamstring problem, and Moise Bombito is recovering from tibia surgery.

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Canada are near their best ranking

Canada are near their best ranking

Chile is also without its most recognizable recent star, as Alexis Sanchez was left out of the squad during the national team’s generational overhaul. Five Chilean players could make their senior debuts, while Ben Brereton Diaz arrives as the highest-scoring Chilean selected for the window with 10 international goals.

Canada vs Chile: Confirmed lineups

Saturday’s friendly carries significance beyond the result, with both national teams using the match to develop their squads for the next international cycle. Canada is trying to maintain the momentum generated by its historic World Cup campaign, while Chile is attempting to rebuild after a difficult qualifying period.

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david tapia canada chile

Jonathan David (left) and Gonzalo Tapia (right)

Canada confirmed XI (4-4-2): St. Clair; Sigur, De Fougerolles, Priso, Laryea; Saliba, Choinière, Buchanan, Shaffelburg; J. David, Larin.

Chile confirmed XI (4-2-3-1): Vigouroux; Faúndez, Villagra, Román, Suazo; Pizarro, Marcelino; Osorio, Pérez, Cepeda; Tapia.

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