How to watch Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 WHAT 2025 Women’s U17 World Cup WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Wednesday, November 5, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2 STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stage is set for the semifinals of a fiercely competitive tournament, where every team has had to fight tooth and nail to get this far. North Korea was the only side to win comfortably, routing Japan 5-1, while every other quarterfinal needed penalty kicks to decide the outcome—a testament to the razor-thin margins separating these squads.

Mexico U17 earned their spot after a tense 0-0 draw with Italy and a 5-4 win in the shootout, and the Netherlands U17 followed suit, surviving a 2-2 battle with France before claiming a 7-6 shootout thriller. With a berth in the final up for grabs, expect nothing short of high drama and relentless action—make sure you don’t miss this one.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Netherlands U17 vs Mexico U17 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Advertisement